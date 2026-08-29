Ather Konarc Launched in India, Prices Start At Rs 1 Lakh

Ather Energy has launched the new Konarc electric scooter in India, with prices starting at Rs 1 lakh. The scooter is offered in three variants – S 100 KM, S 125 KM and S 161 KM – differentiated primarily by their battery capacity and range.

The entry-level Konarc gets a 2.1 kWh battery and claims an IDC range of 100 km, while the 2.7 kWh version offers 125 km.

The range-topping variant gets a 3.5 kWh battery and claims 161 km of IDC range. All three versions have a 70 kmph top speed, while peak power is rated at up to 4.7 kW and torque at 16 Nm.

The Konarc uses a steel unibody chassis, alloy wheels and long-travel suspension with 90 mm of front and 100 mm of rear travel. Braking hardware varies by variant, with the higher versions getting a 220 mm front disc and 130 mm rear drum.

Features include AutoHold, FallSafe, AirWalk, Bluetooth call and music alerts, Ather Connect, theft and tow alerts, Find My Scooter and OTA updates. The scooter also gets 31-litre underseat storage and a USB Type-C charger.

The Konarc is available in four colours, depending on the variant.