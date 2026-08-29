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Ather Konarc Launched in India, Prices Start At Rs 1 Lakh

Abhishek Nigam
Abhishek Nigam
1 min read
Aug 29, 2026, 12:31 PM
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Ather Konarc Launched in India, Prices Start At Rs 1 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • Three battery options: 2.1 kWh, 2.7 kWh and 3.5 kWh
  • Claimed IDC range of up to 161 km
  • Gets AutoHold, FallSafe, Ather Connect and OTA updates

Ather Energy has launched the new Konarc electric scooter in India, with prices starting at Rs 1 lakh. The scooter is offered in three variants – S 100 KM, S 125 KM and S 161 KM – differentiated primarily by their battery capacity and range.

The entry-level Konarc gets a 2.1 kWh battery and claims an IDC range of 100 km, while the 2.7 kWh version offers 125 km.

The range-topping variant gets a 3.5 kWh battery and claims 161 km of IDC range. All three versions have a 70 kmph top speed, while peak power is rated at up to 4.7 kW and torque at 16 Nm.

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The Konarc uses a steel unibody chassis, alloy wheels and long-travel suspension with 90 mm of front and 100 mm of rear travel. Braking hardware varies by variant, with the higher versions getting a 220 mm front disc and 130 mm rear drum.

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Features include AutoHold, FallSafe, AirWalk, Bluetooth call and music alerts, Ather Connect, theft and tow alerts, Find My Scooter and OTA updates. The scooter also gets 31-litre underseat storage and a USB Type-C charger.

The Konarc is available in four colours, depending on the variant.

# ather energy# ather community day# bike# Bikes# Cover Story# Electric Two-wheelers# Two Wheelers

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