Audi e-Tron India Launch Deferred Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

The Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted many plans and the same goes even for the auto industry where automakers have no option left but to review their plans for the year. The lockdown put in place to fight the novel Coronavirus has also taken a toll on the EV industry that had just started burgeoning with new products coming in. Audi India that was set to be the first luxury carmaker in the country to launch an all-electric product- the Audi e-Tron, is now reconsidering its plans.

The party piece on the Audi e-Tron SUV are the virtual camera rear view mirrors The Audi e-Tron that was showcased in India last year was expected to go on sale in the country in the second half of this year as Audi was expecting to recover from a de-growth situation to at least attaining flat growth. However, with all dealerships being shut during the lockdown period the German carmaker is not expecting to meet the target. Speaking to carandbike on our Freewheeling Episode 2, Balbir Singh Dhilon, Head- Audi India said, "We have already showcased the car here and have also shown it to a lot of our existing and prospective customers and we've received fantastic feedback about it. Now I personally believe that this car will be a great success in India and it's only a question of time when we'll bring this car in. So right now we're doing our study in terms of when does it make sense to bring this car into the country."

Having said that, Dhilon also mentioned that in the long run the e-Tron will definitely go on sale in India but how soon will now depend on the charging infrastructure in the country as the carmaker cannot alone bear the entire cost of charging support. "What is really important to us is the infrastructure availability in the country for charging. Obviously, we as a manufacturer will not be able to do on our own and we are seeing how it is being developed in our country. But at some point of time we'll bring this car in," he added.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC was also expected to come to India in April this year

Moreover, Dhilon also reaffirmed that the long term strategy of the company doesn't change and it will continue to focus on Petrol cars followed by electrification which will happen in some time. In fact, not only Audi but in the past other carmakers like Mercedes-Benz has also said that the Indian market is still at a very nascent stage of development as far as electric vehicle infrastructure is concerned and automakers need to wait on some reassurance in this regard to be sure that their customers is not anxious about charging all the time. Even Mercedes-Benz had plans to introduce its EQC all electric vehicle in India in this month which is now expected to be postponed.

