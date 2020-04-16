New Cars and Bikes in India

Auto Parts Maker Marelli, Unions Agree Upon Measures To Enable Return To Work

Mirelli has come up with a package of health and security measures to allow the company to gradually resume its Italian operations when Rome eases lockdown restrictions.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Italy has extended nationwide limits on movements and production to curb coronavirus until May 3

Auto parts maker Marelli and unions agreed on Wednesday on a package of health and security measures to allow the company to gradually resume its Italian operations when Rome eases lockdown restrictions, they said in separate statements.

The Italian government last week extended until May 3 nationwide limits on movements and manufacturing production to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he would continue to assess daily infection trends and "act accordingly", raising expectations that some manufacturing, even though not deemed essential, could resume before May 3, provided health and safety measures were in place to protect workers.

Measures agreed with Marelli include the sanitisation of premises, providing masks to workers, temperature testing, allowing a distance of at least one metre among workers and procedures to avoid large gatherings in canteens or changing rooms, the FIM, FIOM, UILM, FISMIC, UGLM and AQCFR unions said in a joint statement.

Italian-based Marelli, which combines former Fiat Chrysler unit Magneti Marelli and Japan's Calsonic Kansei, is controlled by U.S. investment firm KKR. Its clients include top carmakers Volkswagen, PSA and Fiat Chrysler.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 92.2 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10 - 16.63 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
₹ 1.5 Crore *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
Lamborghini Huracan
Lamborghini Huracan
₹ 2.99 - 4.1 Crore *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Yesteryears' Popular Actresses & Their Luxurious Rides
Yesteryears' Popular Actresses & Their Luxurious Rides
Coronavirus Pandemic: CEAT Tyres Sanitizes 811 Trucks Delivering Essential Goods; Aim To Cover 1000
Coronavirus Pandemic: CEAT Tyres Sanitizes 811 Trucks Delivering Essential Goods; Aim To Cover 1000
2020 Nissan Kicks Facelift Spotted Up Close In Thailand
2020 Nissan Kicks Facelift Spotted Up Close In Thailand
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities