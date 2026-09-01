Auto Sales August 2026: Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra Report Strong Growth

India’s major carmakers had a strong August, with all manufacturers so far reporting year-on-year growth in sales. Mahindra and Tata Motors posted the sharpest gains, while Maruti Suzuki continued to lead the market by a wide margin.

Maruti Suzuki sold 2,19,220 units in August 2026, including 1,80,078 units in the domestic market, 5,298 units supplied to other OEMs and 33,844 units exported. The company also crossed the one-million-unit mark in total sales within the first five months of FY2026-27.

Its domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,76,971 units, compared with 1,31,278 units in August 2025. For the April-August period, Maruti sold 8,98,402 passenger vehicles domestically, up from 6,62,626 units during the same period last year.

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Mahindra recorded total auto sales of 1,07,648 units in August, including exports, registering a 42 per cent year-on-year increase. Its SUV range continued to be the main driver, with domestic sales rising 50 per cent to 59,257 units, compared with 39,399 units in August 2025.

Including exports, Mahindra sold 61,167 utility vehicles during the month. For the first five months of FY2026-27, domestic utility vehicle sales stood at 2,94,050 units, compared with 2,41,337 units in the corresponding period of FY2025-26, marking a 22 per cent increase.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported total domestic and international sales of 67,753 units in August 2026, up 56 per cent from 43,315 units in August last year. Domestic passenger vehicle sales, including EVs, rose 59 per cent to 65,253 units from 41,001 units.

Tata’s electric vehicle sales saw an even bigger jump. The company sold 16,549 EVs across domestic and international markets during August, compared with 8,540 units a year earlier, registering a 94 per cent increase.

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Hyundai Motor India recorded total sales of 65,796 units in August, including exports, up 8.8 per cent year-on-year. Domestic sales accounted for 54,396 units, a 23.6 per cent increase over the same month last year.

Hyundai said the August domestic figure was its highest-ever for the month. The company’s domestic sales during the April-August period also grew 12.6 per cent year-on-year.

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Kia India dispatched 29,042 units in August 2026, compared with 19,608 units in August 2025, registering a 48.1 per cent increase. The company described it as its best-ever August wholesale performance since entering the Indian market.

Kia’s year-to-date wholesales for 2026 stood at 2,20,991 units, compared with 1,83,882 units during the corresponding period last year, marking a 20.1 per cent increase.