Auto Sales October 2026: Mahindra, Kia, Hyundai Report Best-Ever Domestic Sales

The 2026 festive season commenced in October 2026, and multiple brands seem to have had some reason to celebrate. Both Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki reported their best-ever cumulative sales in a month on the back of some strong export numbers. Hyundai also reached a new personal best in terms of monthly domestic sales as was the case with Mahindra and Kia.

Here's a look at how individual brands have performed:

Maruti Suzuki

Domestic PV Sales: 2,12,384 Units

Growth: 20.45 Per Cent



Maruti Suzuki reported total domestic passenger vehicle sales of 2,12,384 units - a year-on-year growth of 20.45 per cent over October 2025. Total domestic sales, including commercial vehicles (the Super Carry) stood at 2,16,789 units, while sales to other OEMs stood at 9,459 units. Exports, meanwhile, amounted to 49,872 units, while cumulative sales stood at 2,76,120 units - the highest ever by Maruti Suzuki in a month.



In terms of individual numbers, small car sales continued to see a resurgence with 1,00,877 units sold - up from 85,210 units last year. Utility vehicle sales, meanwhile, were up from 77,571 units last year to 97,787 units. Sales in the van segment were relatively flat at 13,720 units - up from 13,537 units last year.

Tata Motors

Domestic PV Sales: 73,894 units

Growth: 21 per cent



Tata Motors reported total domestic passenger vehicle sales of 73,894 units - a growth of over 20 per cent over 61,134 units reported in October last year. Exports meanwhile amounted to 1,532 units - an 852 per cent gain from a rather small base of 161 units last year. Cumulative sales stood at 75,426 units - a 23 per cent jump over 61,295 units sold last year.



Cumulative EV sales, meanwhile, stood at 16,244 units - up 75 per cent year-on-year from 9,286 units sold last year.





Mahindra

Domestic PV Sales: 73,338 units

Growth: 2 per cent



Mahindra slipped to third place in terms of monthly sales for October 2026 by a narrow margin, with 73,338 units sold in the domestic market - Mahindra’s highest ever in a month. Sales were relatively flat year-on-year, growing just 2 per cent from 71,624 units in October 2025. Total passenger vehicle sales, including exports, meanwhile stood at 74,904 units.





Hyundai

Domestic PV Sales: 62,799 Units

Growth: 16.7 per cent

Hyundai continues to hold onto fourth place in the monthly domestic sales listing, though the carmaker also reported its best-ever monthly sales numbers in October. With 62,799 units sold in the domestic market, Hyundai reported its best-ever domestic sales in a month, reporting a sales growth of 16.7 per cent year-on-year. Exports meanwhile stood at 19,500 units - up 21.1 per cent year-on-year.



Total sales in the month were a record 82,299 units, pushing the brand into the number two spot for cumulative sales in October 2026.





Toyota

Domestic Sales: 29,521 units

Decline: 26.67 per cent



Toyota India reported domestic sales of 29,521 units in October 2026 a notable step back from 40,257 units sold in October last year. Sales were down by almost 27 per cent year-on-year with exports also sliding from 2,635 units last year to just 839 units.





Kia



PV Sales: 33,462 units

Growth: 13.22 per cent



Kia India marked a second month of best-ever sales with 33,462 units sold in October 2026. The carmaker posted a 13.22 per cent growth over the same month last year. The company’s previous best-ever sales were reported in September this year at 32,017 units.



Kia said that the Seltos and Sonet were the key sales drivers for the brand. The Sonet remains of the brand’s perennial best sellers with the second-gen Seltos continuing to sell in excess of 10,000 units every month on average. The company also revealed that its EV sales also touched a new high in the month on the back of the Clavis EV and Syros EV.