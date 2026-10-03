Auto Sales September 2026: Maruti Leads As Kia, Tata, Mahindra Post Strong Growth

September 2026 saw strong sales across major carmakers, with Maruti Suzuki leading the chart with 2,36,013 units, followed by Mahindra at 1,14,874 units. Hyundai ranked third with 77,916 units, while Tata Motors recorded 70,210 passenger vehicle sales in the month. Kia was next with 32,017 units, its highest-ever monthly sales in India, followed by Toyota with 28,218 units, Renault with 3,399 units and MG with 8,018 units.

Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 2,36,013 units in September 2026, including 1,85,252 domestic sales, 6,542 units sold to other OEMs and 44,219 exports. Domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,81,838 units, up from 1,32,820 units in September 2025. For FY2026-27 so far, domestic passenger vehicle sales have reached 10,80,240 units, compared with 7,95,446 units during the corresponding period of FY2025-26. Exports also rose to 44,219 units from 42,204 units a year earlier.

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Mahindra Auto recorded overall sales of 1,14,874 vehicles in September 2026, including exports, representing 15 per cent growth. Domestic utility vehicle sales stood at 64,092 units, up 14 per cent year on year. Mahindra exported 4,019 vehicles during the month, compared with 4,320 units in September 2025. For the April-September period, exports stood at 30,031 units, up 48 per cent from 20,303 units during the same period last year.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles recorded total sales of 70,210 units in September 2026 across domestic and international markets, including EVs This was a 15 per cent increase over the 60,907 units sold in September 2025. Domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 68,810 units, up 15 per cent, while international business sales reached 1,400 units.

Tata’s EV sales, including domestic and international markets, stood at 15,384 units in September, up 67 per cent from 9,191 units a year earlier. The company recorded 2,01,723 passenger vehicle sales in Q2 FY27, its highest-ever quarterly sales, representing 40 per cent growth over Q2 FY26. EV sales for the quarter stood at 47,150 units, up 90 per cent year on year.

Hyundai Motor India recorded its highest-ever monthly total sales since inception in September 2026, with 77,916 units sold across domestic and export markets. This represents 10.8 per cent year-on-year growth. Domestic sales stood at 57,166 units, up 10.9 per cent, while exports rose 10.4 per cent to 20,750 units.

Kia India recorded its highest-ever monthly sales since entering the Indian market, selling 32,017 units in September 2026. This represents 41 per cent growth over the 22,700 units sold in September 2025. Kia also recorded 89,259 units in Q3 2026, up 38.5 per cent from 64,443 units in Q3 2025. Its January-September 2026 sales stood at 2,53,008 units, a 22.5 per cent increase over the 2,06,582 units sold during the same period last year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold 28,218 units in September 2026, comprising 25,027 units in the domestic market and 3,191 exports. Its cumulative sales for January-September 2026 stood at 2,94,914 units, up 8 per cent from 2,72,824 units during the same period last year. Domestic sales grew 9 per cent to 2,69,619 units, while exports stood at 25,295 units, down 2 per cent from 25,743 units in the corresponding period of 2025.

JSW MG Motor India recorded 8,018 wholesale vehicle dispatches to dealers in September 2026, marking 19 per cent year-on-year growth. The carmaker also commenced deliveries of the Tomahawk EV during the month, its latest electric vehicle for the Indian market.

Renault India recorded domestic wholesales of 3,399 units in September 2026, marking a 20 per cent month-on-month increase over August. Its January-September 2026 domestic sales stood at 35,378 units, up 36.6 per cent from 25,886 units during the corresponding period last year.