Avore Electric, the electric motorcycle brand from Samarth E-Mobility, has optimised its manufacturing processes by localising its supply chain components by 90 per cent. The company is also manufacturing several critical EV systems in-house, including battery packs, motors, motor controllers and digital displays, as it looks to strengthen its domestic supply chain and reduce reliance on imported components. The company also manufactures rare-earth-free motors, along with signature tank lights and position lamps. This gives it greater control over the development and production of components that directly influences a vehicle's performance and functionality.

The transition has been a significant challenge for the brand, and localising has allowed for a combination of domestic sourcing and in-house manufacturing. The company is also looking to reducing its dependence on external suppliers for critical systems.

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Beyond its own manufacturing operations, Avore Electric is working with Indian MSME vendors to improve their production processes and bring them in line with automotive-grade standards. The company follows Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP) and Production Part Approval Process (PPAP) practices to validate component design, engineering and manufacturing tolerances. Its manufacturing processes are aligned with IATF 16949 and ISO 9001 standards, while quality-control measures include Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA), Statistical Process Control (SPC) and Poka-yoke systems.

Avore Electric says its quality-control process extends across the supply chain, with traceability maintained for components, sub-assemblies and software versions from sourcing and production through to after-sales support. Its battery manufacturing line includes automated cell grading and sorting, laser marking, wire bonding and charge-discharge testing. The motor production line, meanwhile, uses controlled thermal processes and precision bearing assembly, followed by dynamometer testing.