Bajaj Auto Appoints Abhinav Bindra As Additional Independent Director

Abhinav Bindra has been appointed as an independent director for a period of five years

Bajaj Auto has announced the appointment of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra as an Additional Director and as an Independent Director to the board for a period of five years. The decision comes with effect from May 20, 2020, according to the regulatory filing by the company. The decision though is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to be held on July 22, 2020.

Bajaj Auto further revealed that the appointment was made following the demise of Nanoo Pamnani, and the vacancy arising as a result in the position of an independent director. Bindra is not related to any of the existing directors of the company, the manufacturer clarified in its filing.

Rajiv Bajaj was reappointed as Managing Director and CEO, Bajaj Auto in March this year until 2025

Abhinav Bindra won the gold in the 10-metre Air Rifle event at the 2008 Summer Olympics. The 37-year-old won several medals in his career including nine medals at the Commonwealth Games and three gold medals at the Asian Games. Bindra retired from competitive shooting in 2016. He is also a businessman and has held various positions as a director in several companies including a pizza restaurant chain 'Pizza Vito', which was co-founded by Bindra.

Bindra's addition arrives just months after the Bajaj Auto board has a small reshuffle. Rajiv Bajaj, MD and CEO, was reappointed for a period of five years in March this year, which was followed by Gita Piramal reappointed on the board as an independent director for a second term of five years.

