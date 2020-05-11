Bajaj Auto Dealerships Restart Operations Across India

All safety protocols will be mandated and strictly followed at the dealerships

Bajaj Auto has announced that all its dealerships have restarted sales and service operations across India from May 4, 2020. All Bajaj dealerships are following all mandatory safety guidelines laid down by the government of India. The company has acquired the necessary permissions for dealership operations from local authorities as well. All sales and service touch points have been sanitised and strict social distancing protocols have been put in place. Each dealership will have compulsory thermal screening for employees and visitors at the entrance. The health of the employees will be monitored on a regular basis as well.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Resumes Operations At Its Chakan Plant in Pune

(The company resumed operations at its plant in Chakan, Pune)

Commenting on the same, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd said "India is gearing up for the new normal post the COVID19 pandemic and so are we at Bajaj Auto. The opening of workshops and dealerships is another step towards making a fresh start. To ensure safety, speed and efficiency with minimal contact, a new workflow processes has been put in place for both Sales & Service."

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Reverses 10% Pay Cut For Its Employees

He further added, "We had earlier announced the extension of free services and warranty for customers. We have now also prioritised commencement of workshops to ensure that the vehicle service requirements of all our existing customers are met. Our engineers and workshops are now geared up to ensure that all service requests are met at the earliest to provide a hassle-free commute to our customers."

Bajaj Auto Limited also resumed operations at its manufacturing facility at Chakan, on the outskirts of Pune. The company resumed operations at the Chakan plant with a single work shift that begins at 8 am. The company has restarted partial operations at the manufacturing facility after the government eased restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.