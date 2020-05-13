New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Auto Extends Warranty And Free Service Till July 31, 2020

Bajaj Auto has further extended warranty and free services on its two-wheelers and commercial vehicles till July 31, 2020. These were earlier extended till the end of May 2020.

| Published:
The company announced the extension of warranty on its website after lockdown 4.0 was confirmed

Highlights

  • The warranty and free services were extended beacause of lockdown 4.0
  • Bajaj dealerships have begun retail operations in India
  • The extended warranty and free services are applicable to CVs as well

Bajaj Auto has further extended warranties and free services for its two-wheelers and commercial vehicles till July 31, 2020. The company had earlier announced that warranties and free services will be extended till May 31, 2020. Bajaj Auto announced on its website that the extended warranty is meant for vehicles whose warranty and free service period expire between March 20 and May 31, 2020. It is now confirmed that the COVID-19 lockdown will be further extended beyond May 18, 2020.

(The warranty extension is applicable on Bajaj's commercial vehicles as well)

All Bajaj dealerships have restarted sales and service operations across India from May 4, 2020. The dealerships are following all mandatory safety guidelines laid down by the government of India. The company acquired the necessary permissions for dealership operations from local authorities as well. All sales and service touch points have been sanitised and strict social distancing protocols have been put in place. Each dealership will have compulsory thermal screening for employees and visitors at the entrance. The health of the employees will be monitored on a regular basis as well.

The company also resumed operations at its manufacturing facility at Chakan, Pune with a single work shift that begins at 8 am. The company restarted partial operations at the manufacturing facility after the government eased restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Bajaj is also keeping an eye on the status of its vendors as well, which have been shut down following the lockdown announcement.

