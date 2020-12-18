Bajaj Auto Increases Prices Of The Pulsar Range In India

Bajaj Auto has increased the prices of its entire Pulsar range starting from Pulsar 125 Neon to Pulsar RS 200 in India. The quantum of price hike is between ₹ 999 and ₹ 1,498, varying from model to model. All four variants of the Pulsar 125 Neon, which are drum, disc and the split seat model with disc and drum brakes get a price hike of ₹ 999. Up next, all three variants of the Bajaj Pulsar 150 which are the Neon, Standard and the Twin Disc, get a price hike of ₹ 1,498.

(The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 was launched in April 2020 at a price of ₹ 1.03 lakh)

The other models in the Pulsar family, namely the Pulsar 180F, Pulsar 220F, Pulsar NS160, Pulsar NS200 and the Pulsar RS200, all of them get a price hike of ₹ 1,498. For a complete list of the new prices, refer to the table below.

Bajaj Pulsar Models Old Price New Price Difference Pulsar 125 Drum ₹ 71,123 ₹ 72,122 ₹ 999 Pulsar 125 Disc ₹ 75,923 ₹ 76,922 ₹ 999 Pulsar 125 Split-seat Drum ₹ 79,219 ₹ 80,218 ₹ 999 Pulsar 125 Split-seat Disc NA ₹ 73,274 NA Pulsar 150 Neon ₹ 91,130 ₹ 92,627 ₹ 1,498 Pulsar 150 Standard ₹ 98,086 ₹ 99,584 ₹ 1,498 Pulsar 150 Twin Disc ₹ 101,984 ₹ 103,482 ₹ 1,498 Pulsar 180F ₹ 111,502 ₹ 113,018 ₹ 1,498 Pulsar 220F ₹ 121,747 ₹ 123,245 ₹ 1,498 Pulsar NS160 ₹ 107,091 ₹ 108,589 ₹ 1,498 Pulsar NS200 ₹ 129,722 ₹ 131,219 ₹ 1,498 Pulsar RS200 ₹ 150,682 ₹ 152,179 ₹ 1,498

KTM and Husqvarna too increased the prices of its motorcycles in India earlier this month. The price hike range from ₹ 1,279 and goes up to ₹ 8,517. The newly launched KTM 250 Adventure and the 2021 KTM 125 Duke do not get any price hikes for now. The 250 Adventure is priced at ₹ 2.48 lakh while the 2021 125 Duke is priced at ₹ 1.5 lakh. The KTM 390 Duke gets the biggest price hike, of ₹ 8,517 while the KTM RC 125 gets the smallest hike, of just ₹ 1,279.

