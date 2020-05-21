New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Auto Q4 Revenue Drops 8 Per Cent

Revenue from operations during the fourth quarter (January to March) of the current financial year declined 8.1 per cent due to lower sales volumes.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Bajaj Auto posts lower revenue, but total export volumes somewhat cushioned loss in profit

Highlights

  • Total revenue in Q4 of FY 2020 is at Rs. 6,815.85 crore
  • Profit in Q4 up by 0.4 per cent at Rs. 1,310.3 crore
  • Net profit for FY 2020 is at Rs. 5,211.91 crore, up 5.8 per cent

India's largest exporter of motorcycles, as well as three-wheeler manufacturer, Bajaj Auto has reported revenue of ₹ 6,815.85 crore in the fourth quarter of the current financial year, due to low sales on account of the COVID-19 lockdown. Standalone profit is reported to have grown 0.4 per cent at ₹ 1,310.3 crore, supported by a lower tax rate and higher other income. The profit in the corresponding period in the last fiscal stood at ₹ 1,305.59 crore. For the financial year 2019-20, profit is reported to be ₹ 5,211.91 crore, up by 5.8 per cent from the ₹ 4,927.60 crore in the last fiscal.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Dealerships Restart Operations Across India

Bajaj

Bajaj Bikes

Pulsar 150

Pulsar 125

Dominar 250

CT 100

Pulsar 180

Pulsar NS200

Pulsar NS160

Platina 110

Pulsar RS 200

Pulsar 220F

Avenger Cruise 220

Chetak

CT 110

Avenger Street 220

ComforTec

2019 Dominar 400

Avenger Street 160

For FY 2020, Bajaj Auto clocked revenue of ₹ 29,918.65 crore, a 1.44 per cent fall over the ₹ 30,357.63 crore posted in FY 2019. During the quarter under review, sales were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as subsequent lockdown. In Q4 of the current fiscal, Bajaj sold 4,03,084 units, down 34 per cent from 6,10,094 units in Q4 of FY 2019. Three wheeler sales also declined by 27 per cent to 75,076 units in the January to March 2020 quarter.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Resumes Operations At Chakan Plant

However, 7 per cent growth in the company's total export volumes during Q4 of FY 2020 cushioned the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in marginal decline in net profit. In fact, Bajaj exported the highest number of vehicles in the financial year 2019-20, with volume of 21.7 lakh units, a 4 per cent increase over the total exports in FY 2018-19. Motorcycle sales outside India grew 10 per cent during the fiscal with growth across Africa, Latin America, South Asia and the Middle East, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

0 Comments

The company said the nationwide lockdown has "effectively wiped out" 40 days of work, of which 32 days will be in the new financial year (2020-2021). The company said it has now reopened its manufacturing facilities at Chakan, Waluj and Pantnagar, but the plants are not operating at full capacity.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Pulsar 150 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj
Pulsar 150

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
33%
Planning to buy a used car
24%
Planning to buy a bike
29%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
14%
Return To Poll

Popular Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 75,200 - 98,835 *
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
₹ 69,997 - 74,118 *
Bajaj Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
₹ 1.6 Lakh *
Bajaj CT 100
Bajaj CT 100
₹ 40,794 - 48,474 *
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
₹ 1.07 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
₹ 1.14 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
₹ 1.03 Lakh *
Bajaj Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
₹ 59,802 *
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
₹ 1.42 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
₹ 1.17 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
₹ 1.17 Lakh *
Bajaj Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
₹ 1 - 1.15 Lakh *
Bajaj CT 110
Bajaj CT 110
₹ 46,413 - 50,771 *
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Bajaj ComforTec
Bajaj ComforTec
₹ 47,763 - 55,546 *
Bajaj 2019 Dominar 400
Bajaj 2019 Dominar 400
₹ 1.92 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
₹ 94,893 *
View More
x
BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.9 Lakh
BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.9 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra To Help Migrants Get Back Home Amid Nationwide Lockdown
Mahindra To Help Migrants Get Back Home Amid Nationwide Lockdown
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Select your City
or select from popular cities