Bajaj Auto Reopens Chetak Service Centres In Pune And Bengaluru

Bajaj Auto has reopened its service centres for the Chetak electric scooter in Pune and Bengaluru. The company is maintaining strict protocols for social distancing and general hygiene.

The Bajaj Chetak can be bought in two variants; Urbane & Premium

Highlights

  • Prices for the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter start at Rs. 1 lakh
  • All service centres now open in Bengaluru, select ones open in Pune
  • Bajaj Chetak manufactured at Chakan facility

Bajaj Auto announced that it has reopened its service centres for the Chetak electric scooter in the cities of Bengaluru and Pune. The Bajaj Chetak was initially launched in these two cities with plans of increasing the number of cities it was being sold in, but the Coronavirus lockdown has delayed that. While Bengaluru sees all Chetak service centres open for business again, Pune has just a select few open for now, as Maharashtra reels under the COVID-19 scare, with the maximum number of cases in India. The company said that it is taking all precautions and conforming to all safety guidelines regarding social distancing general hygiene.

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter Deliveries Begin In India

(The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is manufactured at the company's plant in Chakan, Pune)

The Bajaj Chetak is manufactured at Bajaj Auto's facility in Chakan, on the outskirts of Pune, Maharashtra, and comes with a 3 years/50,000 km standard warranty. The Chetak's electric motor provides 4 kW (5.36 bhp) of peak power, and 3.8 kW (5 bhp) of continuous power, and 16 Nm of torque. The Chetak gets two operational modes - Eco, and Sport. In Eco mode, the Chetak has a claimed maximum range of over 95 km, while in Sport mode, the range is limited to over 85 km on a single charge.

The Chetak electric scooter is offered in two variants which are Urbane and Premium. The Urbane is priced at ₹ 1 lakh while the Premium is priced at ₹ 1.15 lakh. The Chetak gets an all metal body, with a neo retro design, with a distinctive silhouette, which seems inspired by Vespa. The Chetak has a kerb weight of 120 kg, and maximum speed is limited to 60 kmph. The Bajaj Chetak gets a bunch of features like LED lighting all round, with premium paint finish, alloy wheels, and a full digital instrument console which gives out information like battery range, and real-time battery indicator, as well as keyless ignition.

