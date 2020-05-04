New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Auto Reverses 10 Per Cent Pay Cut For Employees

India's largest exporter of motorcycles had agreed to a 10 per cent pay cut across the board in view of the suspension in production and sales during the lockdown.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • Bajaj Auto decides to reverse 10 per cent pay cut for workers
  • Bajaj Auto has already resumed operations in two plants
  • Auto companies are gradually preparing to resume operations

India's largest exporter of motorcycles and leading two-wheeler manufacturer, Bajaj Auto Limited has reversed the company's decision to opt for a pay cut across the organization for the month of April 2020. Now, Bajaj Auto has reportedly assured complete payment to its employees for the lockdown period. Bajaj Auto had agreed to a 10 per cent pay cut across the board to conserve cash after all business activities were halted due to the nationwide lockdown announced to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Workers Agree To 10 Per Cent Pay Cut

Bajaj

Bajaj Bikes

Pulsar 150

Dominar 250

Pulsar 125

Pulsar NS160

CT 100

Pulsar NS200

Pulsar 180

Pulsar 220F

Pulsar RS 200

Platina 110

CT 110

Avenger Cruise 220

Chetak

ComforTec

Avenger Street 220

Avenger Street 160

2019 Dominar 400

According to a media report, which quotes an internal letter from the company's human resources department, Bajaj Auto has decided to reverse the voluntary wage cut for the period from April 15-30, 2020. The letter quoted by the report states that Bajaj Auto will try to keep the interests of its employees and contract workers in mind, before reaching out to support the larger society. Bajaj Auto has yet to respond to an official query from carandbike about the decision to reverse the pay cut.

"We are obliged to first secure our own; so long as we can help it, not a single child of the last contract worker must sleep hungry on our watch. We have hence concluded that everyone including all of the contracted labour engaged by us will be paid their full salary for April 2020. We will next review this matter towards the end of May taking into account the degree of positive impact on our business of the implementation of the progressive unlocking that is anticipated," the letter is quoted as saying in the report.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto To Reopen Aurangabad & Rudrapur Plants

0 Comments

Auto companies in India recorded no domestic sales for April 2020, after a nationwide lockdown to battle the COVID-19 pandemic compelled manufacturing plants to be shut down for over 40 days. With the lockdown measures to be gradually eased from May 4, 2020, automotive manufacturers are gradually preparing to resume operations and production, with specific social distancing and employee safety measures in place.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Pulsar 150 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj
Pulsar 150

Popular Bajaj Bikes

Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 75,200 - 98,835 *
Bajaj Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
₹ 1.6 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
₹ 69,997 - 74,118 *
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
₹ 1.03 Lakh *
Bajaj CT 100
Bajaj CT 100
₹ 40,794 - 48,474 *
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
Bajaj Pulsar NS200
₹ 1.14 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
₹ 1.07 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
Bajaj Pulsar 220F
₹ 1.17 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
₹ 1.42 Lakh *
Bajaj Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
₹ 59,802 *
Bajaj CT 110
Bajaj CT 110
₹ 46,413 - 50,771 *
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
₹ 1.17 Lakh *
Bajaj Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
₹ 1 - 1.15 Lakh *
Bajaj ComforTec
Bajaj ComforTec
₹ 47,264 - 54,797 *
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj Avenger Street 220
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
₹ 94,893 *
Bajaj 2019 Dominar 400
Bajaj 2019 Dominar 400
₹ 1.92 Lakh *
View More
x
2020 Skoda Karoq SUV Colour & Variants Revealed Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Skoda Karoq SUV Colour & Variants Revealed Ahead Of India Launch
Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Here's How You Can Drive Out From Today
Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Here's How You Can Drive Out From Today
Two-Wheeler Sales In April 2020: TVS Motor Registers Zero Domestic Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales In April 2020: TVS Motor Registers Zero Domestic Sales
2020 Kia Picanto Facelift Images Leaked Online
2020 Kia Picanto Facelift Images Leaked Online
Select your City
or select from popular cities