Bajaj Auto Reverses 10 Per Cent Pay Cut For Employees

India's largest exporter of motorcycles and leading two-wheeler manufacturer, Bajaj Auto Limited has reversed the company's decision to opt for a pay cut across the organization for the month of April 2020. Now, Bajaj Auto has reportedly assured complete payment to its employees for the lockdown period. Bajaj Auto had agreed to a 10 per cent pay cut across the board to conserve cash after all business activities were halted due to the nationwide lockdown announced to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a media report, which quotes an internal letter from the company's human resources department, Bajaj Auto has decided to reverse the voluntary wage cut for the period from April 15-30, 2020. The letter quoted by the report states that Bajaj Auto will try to keep the interests of its employees and contract workers in mind, before reaching out to support the larger society. Bajaj Auto has yet to respond to an official query from carandbike about the decision to reverse the pay cut.

"We are obliged to first secure our own; so long as we can help it, not a single child of the last contract worker must sleep hungry on our watch. We have hence concluded that everyone including all of the contracted labour engaged by us will be paid their full salary for April 2020. We will next review this matter towards the end of May taking into account the degree of positive impact on our business of the implementation of the progressive unlocking that is anticipated," the letter is quoted as saying in the report.

Auto companies in India recorded no domestic sales for April 2020, after a nationwide lockdown to battle the COVID-19 pandemic compelled manufacturing plants to be shut down for over 40 days. With the lockdown measures to be gradually eased from May 4, 2020, automotive manufacturers are gradually preparing to resume operations and production, with specific social distancing and employee safety measures in place.

