Bajaj Auto Sells Over 850 Units Of Dominar 250 In March 2020

Bajaj Auto sold a total of 861 units of the Dominar 250 in India for the month of March 2020. The motorcycle itself was launched on March 11, 2020 and Bajaj did well to sell over 850 units till the time the Coronavirus lockdown was enforced. Of course, the numbers here are wholesale numbers and not retail numbers. Plus, Bajaj dealers had started taking bookings for the Dominar 250 almost a month before it was launched. Bajaj is billing the Dominar 250 as a Sport Touring machine, like its elder sibling and is looking to appeal to a larger set of audiences.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250: All You Need To Know

Bajaj Dominar 250 1.6 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(The Bajaj Dominar 250 has the exact same dimensions as the Dominar 400, but thinner wheels, and a smaller diameter front fork)

The Dominar 250 uses an engine based on the KTM 250 Duke. It gets a 248.8 cc single-cylinder engine which makes about 26.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and has peak torque output of 23.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine of course is BS6 compliant. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The Dominar 250 has a claimed top speed of 132 kmph and has a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 10.5 seconds. Features include a full LED headlamp with auto-headlamps on (AHO) feature and a twin-barrel exhaust which adds to the sporty appeal. The Bajaj Dominar 250 will be sold in two colour options which are Canyon Red and Vine Black. There is just one variant on sale.

The Dominar 250 weighs in at 180 kg (kerb weight), while the Dominar 400 is just marginally heavier at 184 kg. The Bajaj Dominar 250 will be going up against the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Yamaha FZ25 along with its siblings, the KTM 250 Duke and the Husqvarna 250s.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.