Bajaj Auto Sells Over 90 Units Of Chetak Electric Scooter In March 2020

Deliveries of the Bajaj Chetak began in March 2020 and the company sold a total of 91 units last month. The Chetak is the first electric scooter from Bajaj under its Urbanite range of electric vehicles.

The Bajaj Chetak can be bought in two variants; Urbane & Premium

Highlights

  • Prices of the Bajaj Chetak start at Rs. 1 lakh
  • Its maximum speed is limited to 60 kmph
  • It has a range of 95 km on Eco mode, 85 km on Sport mode

Bajaj Auto launched the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter in India in the month of January 2020. But the deliveries of the scooter began only in March 2020 and that too in the cities of Pune and Bengaluru. The company sold 91 units of the electric scooter in March 2020. The Chetak is the first electric scooter from Bajaj Auto under its Urbanite brand. The Chetak is sold in two variants which are Urbane and Premium, priced at ₹ 1 lakh and ₹ 1.15 lakh respectively (ex-showroom, Pune).

Bajaj Chetak

1 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Bajaj Chetak

90mat0og

(The Bajaj Chetak has a neo-retro design and reminds you of the Piaggio Vespa)

The new Chetak comes with a metal body and gets and old-school retro design which remind you of the Vespa. The Chetak has a kerb weight of 120 kg, and its maximum speed is limited to 60 kmph. The Chetak EV also gets full LED lighting, premium paint finish, alloy wheels, and a full digital instrument console which gives out information like battery range, and real-time battery indicator, as well as keyless ignition.

The Chetak's electric motor provides 4 kW (5.36 bhp) of peak power, and 3.8 kW (5 bhp) of continuous power, and 16 Nm of torque. The Chetak gets two operational modes - Eco, and Sport. In Eco mode, the Chetak has a claimed maximum range of over 95 km, while in Sport mode, the range is limited to over 85 km on a single charge. The battery can be charged up to 100 per cent in five hours, and can charge up to 25 per cent in on hour, but does not come with a fast charger at present.

