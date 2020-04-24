New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear BS6 Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 59,802

Bajaj Auto has launched the Platina 110 H-Gear BS6 model in India. The Platina 110 H-Gear now gets a single variant and is priced at Rs. 59,802 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear was launched in 2019

Highlights

  • The only change on the Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear is the BS6 engine
  • The power and torque output stays the same as before
  • The motorcycle has a claimed top speed of 90 kmph

The BS6 Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear has been launched in India at a price of ₹ 59,802 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle now gets just one variant and the drum brake version has been discontinued. The Platina 110 H-Gear is basically a Platina with a 5-speed gearbox and a few other updates. The Platina has been the cornerstone for the company's sales in the 100 - 110 cc segments and even after five years, it continues to rake in good numbers for Bajaj Auto. The BS6 model gets a 115 cc fuel-injected engine which makes 8.4 bhp at 7,000 rpm and the peak torque output stays the same too at 9.81 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

(The prices for BS6 Bajaj Platina H Gear is ₹ 59,802 ex-showroom, Delhi)

The motorcycle continues to get the 5-speed gearbox, which is unique in the 110 cc motorcycle segment. There is a link type gear-shifter and the all-down gear-shift pattern is similar to any of the 100 - 110 cc bikes with a 4-speed gearbox. Bajaj says that the 'H' in H Gear stands for 'Happy' and 'Highway'. Bajaj says that the 5th gear not only improves the performance but the efficiency as well. Yes, the Platina H Gear has a claimed fuel efficiency of 84 kmpl. The Platina 110 H Gear has a 240 mm disc up front along with Bajaj's anti-skid braking system. Apart from the BS6 engine, there is practically no change on the motorcycle.

The frame too remains the same along with the suspension. The Platina always had the best-in-class suspension travel with 135 mm up front and 110 mm at the rear, giving it a comfortable ride quality. The Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear takes on rivals such as the Hero Splendor which is the best-selling model in the segment and the TVS Star City range as well.

