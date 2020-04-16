New Cars and Bikes in India

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 69,997

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon has been launched in India. The drum brake variant is priced at Rs. 69,997 while the disc brake variant is priced at Rs. 74,118 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is the most powerful 125 cc bike in the segment

Highlights

  • The engine specifications stay the same on BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125
  • The motorcycle now gets a fuel-injected motor
  • There are two variants on sale; BS6 drum brake & BS6 disc brake

Bajaj Auto has launched the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar Neon in India. The drum brake variant is priced at ₹ 69,997 while the disc brake variant is priced at ₹ 74,118 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The BS6 Pulsar 125 drum brake variant gets a price hike of ₹ 6,381 while the disc brake variant of the BS6 Pulsar 125 gets a price hike of ₹ 7,500. Apart from having a BS6 compliant engine, not much changes on the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 125. It is still one of the most powerful motorcycles in its segment.

Also Read: BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 Launched In India

0j817k9c

(The Pulsar 125 is targeted at a young audience - students and young professionals)

The BS6 Pulsar 125 now gets fuel injection for its 124.4 cc engine and the max power output is the same as before at 11.8 bhp, which comes in at 8,500 rpm and the peak torque output is also the same as before, 11 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is still paired to a 5-speed gearbox. There is a counter-balancer as well, which makes the engine smoother even at high revs. Plus, there is a primary kick feature in the gearbox which allows the rider to start the motorcycle in any gear by just pulling the clutch in. The motorcycle still weighs 140 kg (kerb weight), which is among the heaviest in the 125 cc segment.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon First Ride Review

0 Comments

The name refers to the 'Neon' coloured bits on the grey body of the motorcycle, giving it a young, vibrant and a peppy vibe. The motorcycle gets colour co-ordinated Neon Pulsar logo and grab rail, 3D variant logo on the rear cowl and neon coloured streak on the black alloys for that distinct look. The Pulsar 125 Neon will be offered in three colour options which are Neon Blue, Solar Red and Platinum Silver. The red and the silver colour schemes get a gloss black base paint while the blue has a matte black base paint.

