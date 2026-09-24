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Bajaj Pulsar NS200, NS400Z TFT Variants Reach Dealerships Ahead Of Launch

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Sep 24, 2026, 03:04 PM
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200, NS400Z TFT Variants Reach Dealerships Ahead Of Launch
Highlights
  • NS200 and NS400Z spotted with new 5-inch TFT displays
  • Both get Google Maps mirroring and connected features
  • NS200 also gets WP Apex USD front forks

Bajaj Auto is preparing to expand its new TFT-equipped Pulsar range, with updated versions of the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS400Z spotted at dealerships ahead of their official launch. The two motorcycles get Bajaj’s new 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, bringing a significant technology upgrade to the NS range.

Pulsar NS 200 TFT screen

The new TFT unit supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity and works with Bajaj’s smartphone application. It offers Google Maps mirroring, with Android users able to access navigation even when their phone screen is switched off. Other connected functions include music controls, call alerts, third-party app notifications and digital storage for documents such as the driving licence, insurance and registration certificate. Both bikes also get revised switchgear to operate the new display.

Pulsar NS 200 TFT

The Pulsar NS200, however, gets more than just a technology upgrade. The updated motorcycle is expected to feature WP Apex USD front forks, bringing more premium hardware to the 200 cc streetfighter. There have also been reports of possible changes to the tyres and braking hardware, although these details have not been officially confirmed.

The NS400Z, meanwhile, appears to retain its existing mechanical package. It is expected to continue with the 349.13 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 40.6 bhp and 33.2 Nm.

Bajaj has not yet announced the launch date or pricing for the updated motorcycles. However, their arrival at dealerships suggests that the official announcement and deliveries could begin shortly, ahead of the festive season.

Image Source: Venom_400z & rider_samadhan_pawar01 (Instagram)

# New Launches# Pulsar# Bajaj# Bajaj Pulsar NS200# Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z# New bikes# bike# Bikes
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