Bajaj Pulsar NS200, NS400Z TFT Variants Reach Dealerships Ahead Of Launch
- NS200 and NS400Z spotted with new 5-inch TFT displays
- Both get Google Maps mirroring and connected features
- NS200 also gets WP Apex USD front forks
Bajaj Auto is preparing to expand its new TFT-equipped Pulsar range, with updated versions of the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS400Z spotted at dealerships ahead of their official launch. The two motorcycles get Bajaj’s new 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, bringing a significant technology upgrade to the NS range.
The new TFT unit supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity and works with Bajaj’s smartphone application. It offers Google Maps mirroring, with Android users able to access navigation even when their phone screen is switched off. Other connected functions include music controls, call alerts, third-party app notifications and digital storage for documents such as the driving licence, insurance and registration certificate. Both bikes also get revised switchgear to operate the new display.
The Pulsar NS200, however, gets more than just a technology upgrade. The updated motorcycle is expected to feature WP Apex USD front forks, bringing more premium hardware to the 200 cc streetfighter. There have also been reports of possible changes to the tyres and braking hardware, although these details have not been officially confirmed.
The NS400Z, meanwhile, appears to retain its existing mechanical package. It is expected to continue with the 349.13 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 40.6 bhp and 33.2 Nm.
Bajaj has not yet announced the launch date or pricing for the updated motorcycles. However, their arrival at dealerships suggests that the official announcement and deliveries could begin shortly, ahead of the festive season.
Image Source: Venom_400z & rider_samadhan_pawar01 (Instagram)
Related News
Learn more about
Popular Models
- Bajaj
Pulsar 150Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.11 - 1.23 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar N250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.45 Lakh
- Bajaj
Avenger Cruise 220Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.34 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar NS160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 - 1.35 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar 220Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.29 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar 180Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.22 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 90,494 - 1.04 Lakh
- Bajaj
CT 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 74,930
- Bajaj
Pulsar NS 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 94,188 - 1.02 Lakh
- Bajaj
Platina 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 75,797
- Bajaj
Platina 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 72,942
- Bajaj
Pulsar 200 NSEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.38 - 1.49 Lakh
- Bajaj
Dominar 250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.87 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar N160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.22 - 1.43 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar RS 200Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.81 Lakh
- Bajaj
Avenger Street 220Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.3 Lakh
- Bajaj
Dominar 400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.08 Lakh
- Bajaj
Freedom 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.04 - 1.17 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar N125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 92,270 - 93,158
- Bajaj
Chetak Series 35Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.34 - 1.62 Lakh
- Bajaj
Chetak Series 30Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.24 Lakh
- Bajaj
Chetak Series 25Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.05 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar NS400ZEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.86 Lakh
Latest Cars
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.4 - 13.71 Lakh
- Kia
Syros EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Tata AerisExpected Price₹ 6 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- Porsche New Cayenne ElectricExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- Honda New ElevateExpected Price₹ 16 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-06
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-18
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- Skoda New SlaviaExpected Price₹ 10 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Bilal Firfiray | Sep 24, 2026Seven-Seater Nissan Tekton Spied; Gets Distinct Headlamps And TaillampsAfter the debut of the Renault Duster seven-seater, the Nissan Tekton’s seven seater version will follow soon after.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Sep 24, 2026Indian Supercross Racing League Season 3 Provisional Calendar ConfirmedThe third season of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) will feature three race weekends between December 2026 and February 2027.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Sep 24, 2026Nissan Pixo Micro EV Unveiled: Gets Pixelated Styling, 259 km RangeThe Nissan Pixo shares its underpinnings with the Renault Twingo and wraps them in a much squarer, pixel-inspired design.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Sep 24, 2026Bajaj Pulsar NS200, NS400Z TFT Variants Reach Dealerships Ahead Of LaunchBoth performance-focused Pulsars get Bajaj’s new 5-inch TFT display with connected features, while the NS200 also gets updated front suspension.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Sep 24, 2026Bentley Torcal Revealed As Brand’s First EV With 600 Km RangeThe Torcal makes 875 bhp in its S Guise and goes from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds.4 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Sep 24, 2026Tata Aeris Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?Tata Aeris will replace the Tata Tigor and is expected to bring a host of new features.3 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Sep 19, 2026MG Hector Tomahawk EV Review: Play It SafeMG’s new electric SUV has one of the coolest names ever, and the coolest temperament amongst its peers. But is it worth buying?7 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Sep 16, 2026Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Review: Better Than the 450?The new Himalayan 440 with an upsized engine and gearbox has certainly improved as a touring machine and at an extremely attractive price of Rs. 2.29 Lakh. Is it the better Himalayan to choose for many riders?9 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Sep 15, 2026BMW i5 LWB Review: Not The M60, This Is The Proper Electric 5 SeriesThe BMW i5 LWB takes the electric 5 Series formula and puts a stronger focus on rear-seat comfort and long-distance luxury. With a 669 km claimed range, 268 bhp and a more relaxed character, is this the i5 that makes the most sense for India?7 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Sep 14, 2026Ladakh Uncharted: Himalayan Basecamp Off-Road Ride ExperienceA day-long off-road excursion from Royal Enfield’s Himalayan Basecamp event in Ladakh, the Ladakh Uncharted ride by Alpinestars was all about re-discovery!6 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Sep 12, 2026New Bajaj Pulsar 125 First Ride Review: More Tech, Less Weight, Same Pulsar DNAThe new Bajaj Pulsar 125 retains the familiar Pulsar identity but gets a new engine, lighter construction, more features and a sharper riding experience.5 mins read