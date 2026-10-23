Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Launched at Rs. 1.60 Lakh; Gets TFT Display, Ride Modes, Quickshifter & More
- Gets ride-by-wire, 5 ride modes, traction control & quickshifter
- 5-inch TFT display with Google Maps mirroring offered on updated model
- Gets a thicker 37 mm USD fork, rear radial tyre and 1 bhp more power from the engine
Bajaj Auto has launched the updated Pulsar NS200 at Rs. 1,60,374 (Ex-showroom) offering significant updates to the motorcycle, including an electronic throttle body (ETB) and rider aids, in addition to other practical and feature updates. The overall design, silhouette and chassis of the NS200 remain the same. A TFT display with Google Maps mirroring, and other features including a minor bump in performance will give it fresh appeal.
Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS200, NS400Z TFT Variants Reach Dealerships Ahead of Launch
Updated Pulsar NS200 Feature Upgrades
The main changes to the Pulsar NS200 are in the electronics suite, with the motorcycle now equipped with electronic throttle body which enables five ride modes – Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road and Tour, as well as traction control.
A new 5-inch TFT display with Google Maps mirroring has been introduced as well, along with Sports Shift – which is a bi-directional quickshifter, like the one available on the Pulsar NS400Z.
Other new features include adjustable brake and clutch levers, a Panic Brake Alert, a USB Type-C charging port and a hazard switch.
Updated Pulsar NS200 Powertrain & Mechanical Changes
The 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine is also retained but it now makes marginally more power, up from 24 bhp to 25 bhp, and 18.7 Nm of peak torque.
The 6-speed gearbox is also retained, but it now gets Bajaj Auto’s Sport Shift which allows clutchless upshifts and downshifts like a sophisticated bi-directional quickshifter system seen in more expensive motorcycles.
On the hardware side, the updated NS200 is now equipped with thicker 37 mm upside down front forks, which replace the earlier 33 mm set-up, and gets a radial rear tyre (130/70-R17).
Other than these changes, the Pulsar NS200 retains its familiar silhouette, as well as perimeter frame and rear monoshock.
Updated Pulsar NS200: Colour Options
The updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 will be offered in three colour options – Ebony Black Racing Red, Nardo Grey and Pearl Metallic White.
Updated Pulsar NS200: Competition
The new NS200’s main rival is the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, the top variant of which has also got significantly updated with a TFT display with Google Maps Mirroring, panic brake alert, adjustable levers and preload adjustable front fork. The Apache RTR 200 4V top variant is priced at Rs. 1.50 lakh (Ex-showroom).
Also Read: 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V - Top 5 Updates
Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Image Gallery
Learn more about Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS
Popular Bajaj Models
- Bajaj
Pulsar 150Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.15 - 1.29 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar N250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.45 Lakh
- Bajaj
Avenger Cruise 220Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.34 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar NS160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 - 1.35 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar 220Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.29 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar 180Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.22 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 90,494 - 1.04 Lakh
- Bajaj
CT 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 74,930
- Bajaj
Pulsar NS 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 94,188 - 1.02 Lakh
- Bajaj
Platina 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 75,797
- Bajaj
Platina 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 72,942
- Bajaj
Pulsar 200 NSEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.38 - 1.49 Lakh
- Bajaj
Dominar 250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.87 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar N160Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.22 - 1.43 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar RS 200Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.81 Lakh
- Bajaj
Avenger Street 220Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.3 Lakh
- Bajaj
Dominar 400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.08 Lakh
- Bajaj
Freedom 125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.04 - 1.17 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar N125Ex-Showroom Price₹ 92,270 - 93,158
- Bajaj
Chetak Series 35Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.34 - 1.62 Lakh
- Bajaj
Chetak Series 30Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.24 Lakh
- Bajaj
Chetak Series 25Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.05 Lakh
- Bajaj
Pulsar NS400ZEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.9 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Oct 23, 2026Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Launched at Rs. 1.60 Lakh; Gets TFT Display, Ride Modes, Quickshifter & MoreThe Pulsar NS200 now gets an electronic throttle body which enables six ride modes and traction control, as well as a quickshifter and TFT display with Google Maps mirroring.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Oct 23, 20265 Factory CNG Cars With Usable Boot Space: Nexon, i10 Nios, Exter & MoreHere are five of the most sought-after factory-fitted CNG cars available in 2026 that offer genuine, usable boot space.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Oct 23, 2026Ducati Formula 73 Limited Edition Café Racer Launched At Rs. 20 Lakh; All Units Sold OutThe Ducati Formula 73 has launched as the Italian marque celebrates its 100th year, whereas the motorcycle itself pays homage to the 1973 Ducati 750 Super Sport Desmo.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Oct 23, 2026BYD’s Denza Luxury Brand To Make India Debut On November 13Denza is expected to bring the D9 luxury MPV and the Z9 GT shooting brake to India.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 23, 2026Ultraviolette X47 Venom: Top HighlightsThe Ultraviolette X47 Venom starts at Rs 2.65 lakh and is offered in four variants.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 23, 2026MoRTH Proposes Mandatory Automatic Emergency Braking For New Cars From 2030The mandate will apply to new car models from October 1, 2030, and to existing models from October 1, 2032, along with new safety requirements for trucks and driver-assistance systems.1 min read