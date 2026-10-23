Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Launched at Rs. 1.60 Lakh; Gets TFT Display, Ride Modes, Quickshifter & More

Bajaj Auto has launched the updated Pulsar NS200 at Rs. 1,60,374 (Ex-showroom) offering significant updates to the motorcycle, including an electronic throttle body (ETB) and rider aids, in addition to other practical and feature updates. The overall design, silhouette and chassis of the NS200 remain the same. A TFT display with Google Maps mirroring, and other features including a minor bump in performance will give it fresh appeal.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS200, NS400Z TFT Variants Reach Dealerships Ahead of Launch

Updated Pulsar NS200 Feature Upgrades

The main changes to the Pulsar NS200 are in the electronics suite, with the motorcycle now equipped with electronic throttle body which enables five ride modes – Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road and Tour, as well as traction control.

A new 5-inch TFT display with Google Maps mirroring has been introduced as well, along with Sports Shift – which is a bi-directional quickshifter, like the one available on the Pulsar NS400Z.

Other new features include adjustable brake and clutch levers, a Panic Brake Alert, a USB Type-C charging port and a hazard switch.

Updated Pulsar NS200 Powertrain & Mechanical Changes

The 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine is also retained but it now makes marginally more power, up from 24 bhp to 25 bhp, and 18.7 Nm of peak torque.

The 6-speed gearbox is also retained, but it now gets Bajaj Auto’s Sport Shift which allows clutchless upshifts and downshifts like a sophisticated bi-directional quickshifter system seen in more expensive motorcycles.

On the hardware side, the updated NS200 is now equipped with thicker 37 mm upside down front forks, which replace the earlier 33 mm set-up, and gets a radial rear tyre (130/70-R17).

Other than these changes, the Pulsar NS200 retains its familiar silhouette, as well as perimeter frame and rear monoshock.

Updated Pulsar NS200: Colour Options

The updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 will be offered in three colour options – Ebony Black Racing Red, Nardo Grey and Pearl Metallic White.

Updated Pulsar NS200: Competition

The new NS200’s main rival is the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, the top variant of which has also got significantly updated with a TFT display with Google Maps Mirroring, panic brake alert, adjustable levers and preload adjustable front fork. The Apache RTR 200 4V top variant is priced at Rs. 1.50 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V - Top 5 Updates

Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Image Gallery