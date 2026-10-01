Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Gains TFT Screen: Priced At Rs 1.90 Lakh
- 5-inch TFT console replaces the LCD unit
- Google Maps mirroring, music control and lap timer offered
- Google Maps mirroring, music control and lap timer offered
Bajaj Auto is on a streak of updating its motorcycles with TFT screens, and the latest model to get the treatment is its most powerful Pulsar, the NS400Z. The motorcycle now gets a 5-inch TFT console with Google Maps mirroring and is priced at Rs 1.90 lakh, just Rs 4,000 more than the previous LCD-equipped version.
Also Read: 2027 Bajaj Pulsar 150 & 125 Launched; Prices Start At Rs 92,990
The new screen brings a host of riding and connectivity functions together, with riders able to switch between four ride modes, manage traction control, access music controls and document storage, and use a lap timer. These functions are operated through updated switchgear. The NS400Z also gets a USB Type-C port and Panic Brake Alert.
There are no other changes to the motorcycle. It continues to draw power from the 349cc single-cylinder engine, producing 40 bhp at 9,000rpm and 33.2 Nm at 7,500rpm. The motorcycle also retains its USD front fork, ride-by-wire throttle and assist and slipper clutch.
Also Read: Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS200, N250 Spied With New TFT Display And WP Apex Forks
Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Sarang Kanade, Chief Business Officer, Two-wheeler Business Unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “For over 25 years, Pulsar has evolved with the changing needs of riders while staying true to the performance and attitude at the heart of the brand. The NS400Z has always been built around an engaging performance experience, and with this update, we have added advanced technology that brings greater convenience and connectivity to the way riders use their motorcycle today. We have retained what makes the NS400Z distinctive while making the riding experience more intuitive and definitely daring.”
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