Bajaj Pulsar Range Gets Festive Benefits Of Up To Rs 12,000
- Festive benefits of up to Rs 12,000 on select Pulsar models
- Offers include cash benefits, no processing fees and five free services
- Benefits vary by model and region
Bajaj Auto has rolled out limited-period festive benefits across its Pulsar motorcycle range in India. Customers can avail of benefits worth up to Rs 12,000 on select models, with the offer covering motorcycles ranging from the Pulsar 125 to the flagship NS400Z.
The benefits include cash offers, no processing fees and five free services. However, the actual savings vary depending on the model and region.
Also Read: New Bajaj Pulsar 150 Review: Is The New Pulsar, Pulsar Enough?
The offer applies to several motorcycles in the range, including the Pulsar 125, NS125, Pulsar 150, N160 S/SS, NS160, NS200, N250, P220F, RS200 and NS400Z.
The festive campaign follows recent updates across the Pulsar lineup. The Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150 now feature a 5-inch TFT display with Google Maps, alongside updated mechanical components and features such as ride modes and Crawl Tech.
The Pulsar N160 S/SS gets a 5-inch TFT console, traction control, ride modes and Intelligent Throttle technology. Bajaj claims a 0-60kmph acceleration time of 4.5 seconds for the N160 S/SS.
Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Gains TFT Screen: Priced At Rs 1.90 Lakh
Meanwhile, the Pulsar NS400Z gets a 5-inch TFT display with Google Maps, a USB Type-C port and hazard lights. It continues to produce 40 PS and features ride modes, traction control and a quickshifter with Sports Shift functionality.
The festive offers are currently available across markets for a limited period. Customers will need to check with their local Bajaj dealership for the applicable benefits on individual models.
Janak’s passion for automobiles was instilled at an early age sketching car and motorcycle designs in his classwork books. He’s currently an assistant editor at car&bike, where he can be spotted doing what he loves the most, riding, writing and reviewing about motorcycles and anything that has an engine strapped to it. Before his journalism career, he has worked at a car performance and modification shop and has also contributed to wrenching on cars and motorcycles. In his free time, he enjoys keeping his riding gear clean, building scale models of boats, and of course, riding and driving his motorcycles and cars.Read all latest news and reviews from Janak Sorap →
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