Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Spied With USD Forks, New TFT Display
- Gets USD front forks, adjustable levers
- New 5-inch TFT display is the same as on other models in the portfolio
- The 199.5cc engine is expected to remain unchanged
Nearly two years after the updated version was launched, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is finally in line for an upgrade, with a test bike spotted sporting a USD fork and a 5-inch TFT display. The changes are a welcome update for a motorcycle that has been around since 2015, and one that has largely soldiered on with the same setup.
The TFT unit is the same one Bajaj has been rolling out across the Pulsar range, starting with the N160 SS. It should bring smartphone connectivity and Google Maps mirroring to the RS200, although we could expect the latter feature for a higher-spec variant. The test bike also gets new switchgear to work with the display, along with adjustable levers.
Also Read: Updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Launched at Rs. 1.60 Lakh; Gets TFT Display, Ride Modes, Quickshifter & More
The USD fork, though, is the bigger talking point. The RS200 has continued with telescopic forks even after its 2025 update, and the USD forks up front will be another welcome change.
On the visual front, there isn't much to suggest a major styling overhaul, as the test bike looks almost identical to the current RS200, though we could expect the brand to freshen things up with new graphics or paint schemes.
Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar N250SS Launched At Rs 1.59 Lakh
The engine, too, is expected to be carried over. The 199.5cc single-cylinder unit makes 24 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm at 8,000 rpm, and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch.
Bajaj first launched the RS200 in 2015, using the NS200 as its base. It was the company's first fully faired motorcycle and remains its only one. The current model is priced at Rs 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is sold in a single variant. The new hardware and TFT display are likely to push the price up by a couple of grand.
Image source: ad_ridesindia
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