New Cars and Bikes in India

BattRe Introduces Its Most Affordable Electric Scooter India; Priced At ₹ 64,990

The BattRe gps:ie electric scooter comes with a telematics system that brings a number of cloud connectivity options, while the model promises a range of 65 km on a single charge.

| Updated:
2,906  Views
View Photos
The BattRe gps:ie gets key alert systems - tow, crash, speeding alert, device status & offline alert

Highlights

  • The BattRe gps:ie has a claimed range of 65 km & a 2.5 hour charging time
  • The gps:ie electric scooter will be available via 50+ dealers & Amazon
  • The BattRe telematic tech is co-developed with Aeris Communications

Jaipur-based electric two-wheeler start-up BattRe has introduced its most affordable electric scooter in India called the gps:ie. The BattRe gps:ie is priced at ₹ 64,990 (ex-showroom). It is, in fact, the name of the model and not a source code error. The asking price includes the first-year subscription cost on the scooter, while customers will have to pay ₹ 1200 towards the annual subscription from the second year onwards. The gps:ie electric scooter comes with a host of features and cloud connectivity, and BattRe has partnered with California-based Aeris Communications for the technology on the model.

Also Read: BattRE LoEV Electric Scooter Launched; Priced At ₹ 59,900

Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder of BattRE Electric Mobility, "It is a pleasure to announce our new offering, an affordable internet-connected electric scooter which will change the way people commute. This is the next level of tech revolution to be seen in the EV sector. Our objective is to build an entire ecosystem thereby ensuring that the consumer enjoys a complete e-mobility experience."

The BattRe gps:ie electric scooter uses a SIM card that can be accessed via a smartphone app. The telematics platform on the model brings live location tracking through GPS as well as driver behaviour and trip reports. There's also remote immobilisation, geofencing, secure parking, speed lock, and crash indicator, which will alert the owner if the scooter has been crashed or is being towed away. All the information can be accessed via the mobile app.

bf0cpcok

The BattRe gps:ie comes with telematics that help track the vehicle, along with remote immobilisation, geofencing, secure parking and more

In terms of mechanicals, the BattRe gps:ie uses BLDC hub motor with a 48V 24 Ah lithium ferrate phosphate battery and a claimed range of 65 km. The company says that the charging time is just 2.5 hours, while the scooter is extremely light at just 60 kg. The scooter uses a hydraulic fork at the front and rear. The model comes with disc brakes at either end for better-stopping power.

The BattRE gps:ie electric scooter will be available through the company's over 50 dealerships located pan India across a number of states including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra  Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, and UP. The electric scooter can also be purchased via Amazon.     

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
36%
Planning to buy a used car
21%
Planning to buy a bike
30%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
13%
Return To Poll
x
Kia To Introduce A Special Financial Product For 3 Month EMI Cover
Kia To Introduce A Special Financial Product For 3 Month EMI Cover
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities