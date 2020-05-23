Jaipur-based electric two-wheeler start-up BattRe has introduced its most affordable electric scooter in India called the gps:ie. The BattRe gps:ie is priced at ₹ 64,990 (ex-showroom). It is, in fact, the name of the model and not a source code error. The asking price includes the first-year subscription cost on the scooter, while customers will have to pay ₹ 1200 towards the annual subscription from the second year onwards. The gps:ie electric scooter comes with a host of features and cloud connectivity, and BattRe has partnered with California-based Aeris Communications for the technology on the model.

Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder of BattRE Electric Mobility, "It is a pleasure to announce our new offering, an affordable internet-connected electric scooter which will change the way people commute. This is the next level of tech revolution to be seen in the EV sector. Our objective is to build an entire ecosystem thereby ensuring that the consumer enjoys a complete e-mobility experience."

The BattRe gps:ie electric scooter uses a SIM card that can be accessed via a smartphone app. The telematics platform on the model brings live location tracking through GPS as well as driver behaviour and trip reports. There's also remote immobilisation, geofencing, secure parking, speed lock, and crash indicator, which will alert the owner if the scooter has been crashed or is being towed away. All the information can be accessed via the mobile app.

The BattRe gps:ie comes with telematics that help track the vehicle, along with remote immobilisation, geofencing, secure parking and more

In terms of mechanicals, the BattRe gps:ie uses BLDC hub motor with a 48V 24 Ah lithium ferrate phosphate battery and a claimed range of 65 km. The company says that the charging time is just 2.5 hours, while the scooter is extremely light at just 60 kg. The scooter uses a hydraulic fork at the front and rear. The model comes with disc brakes at either end for better-stopping power.

The BattRE gps:ie electric scooter will be available through the company's over 50 dealerships located pan India across a number of states including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, and UP. The electric scooter can also be purchased via Amazon.

