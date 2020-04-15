New Cars and Bikes in India

Benelli India Extends Warranty Duration And Free Services

Benelli India has extended the duration of all its warranty and free services till May 14, 2020, in view of the nationwide lockdown to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The warranties and allied services have been extended till May 14, 2020

Highlights

  • All warranties and maintenance packages extended till 14 May, 2020
  • Benelli is yet to launch a BS6 model in India
  • The first BS6 Benelli model could be the Imperiale 400

Benelli India has announced that it will be extending the duration of warranties and allied services till May 14, 2020 in a bid to assure customers who could miss out on services getting expired between March 22 and April 14, 2020. The company will extend the warranty duration and allied services like annual maintenance contract, roadside assistance and free service schedules till May 14, 2020. The services have been extended to ensure that all customers maintain social distancing and are not required to visit dealerships in a rush.

Also Read: Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 To Be Launched In India Soon

Benelli

Benelli Bikes

Imperiale 400

Leoncino 250

TNT 600i

TNT 300

Leoncino

TRK 502

BN 302R

The Coronavirus pandemic has proved to be difficult and has thrown launch schedules of various companies in a tizzy. The BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 was supposed to be launched in India this month. But with the lockdown extended till May 3, 2020, the company could push the launch further. The Imperial 400 will be the first Benelli model to be BS6 compliant. It was launched in India in October 2019 and continues to be the company's most affordable motorcycle model with a current ex-showroom price of ₹ 1.79 lakh. It is a modern classic motorcycle and we expect the changes to be minimal, along with the engine of course. The Benelli Imperiale 400 is powered by a 374 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-valve, fuel-injected engine, which puts out 20.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm, and peak torque of 29 Nm at 4,500 rpm.

Also Read: Benelli TRK 502 Could Get Features Updates

0 Comments

Reports from China suggest that the Benelli TRK 502 range of adventure bikes could get updates too. Although it hasn't been confirmed whether these updates will be a part of BS6 updates that the bikes get. The reports suggest that the Benelli TRK 502 may get a fully digital instrument cluster, revised seats and new rear-view mirrors.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Benelli Imperiale 400 with Immediate Rivals

Benelli Imperiale 400
Benelli
Imperiale 400

Popular Benelli Bikes

Benelli Imperiale 400
Benelli Imperiale 400
₹ 1.69 Lakh *
Benelli Leoncino 250
Benelli Leoncino 250
₹ 2.5 Lakh *
Benelli TNT 600i
Benelli TNT 600i
₹ 6.2 Lakh *
Benelli TNT 300
Benelli TNT 300
₹ 2.99 Lakh *
Benelli Leoncino
Benelli Leoncino
₹ 4.79 Lakh *
Benelli TRK 502
Benelli TRK 502
₹ 5.1 - 5.5 Lakh *
Benelli BN 302R
Benelli BN 302R
₹ 3.1 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6: Variants Explained In Detail
2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6: Variants Explained In Detail
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Likely To Locally Assemble T-Roc
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Likely To Locally Assemble T-Roc
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene Brings Home A Custom Toyota Innova Crysta By DC Design
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene Brings Home A Custom Toyota Innova Crysta By DC Design
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities