Benelli India Extends Warranty Duration And Free Services

Benelli India has announced that it will be extending the duration of warranties and allied services till May 14, 2020 in a bid to assure customers who could miss out on services getting expired between March 22 and April 14, 2020. The company will extend the warranty duration and allied services like annual maintenance contract, roadside assistance and free service schedules till May 14, 2020. The services have been extended to ensure that all customers maintain social distancing and are not required to visit dealerships in a rush.

The Coronavirus pandemic has proved to be difficult and has thrown launch schedules of various companies in a tizzy. The BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 was supposed to be launched in India this month. But with the lockdown extended till May 3, 2020, the company could push the launch further. The Imperial 400 will be the first Benelli model to be BS6 compliant. It was launched in India in October 2019 and continues to be the company's most affordable motorcycle model with a current ex-showroom price of ₹ 1.79 lakh. It is a modern classic motorcycle and we expect the changes to be minimal, along with the engine of course. The Benelli Imperiale 400 is powered by a 374 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-valve, fuel-injected engine, which puts out 20.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm, and peak torque of 29 Nm at 4,500 rpm.

Reports from China suggest that the Benelli TRK 502 range of adventure bikes could get updates too. Although it hasn't been confirmed whether these updates will be a part of BS6 updates that the bikes get. The reports suggest that the Benelli TRK 502 may get a fully digital instrument cluster, revised seats and new rear-view mirrors.

