Benelli TRK 502 Range Could Get New Features As Part Of BS6 Updates

Benelli India has come up with some good motorcycles in its second innings. One of the first launches of the company was the Benelli TRK 502 and the TRK 502X adventure motorcycles. The BS6 models haven't been launched yet, we may seem them being launched in the coming months. Reports from China suggest that the Benelli TRK 502 range may get feature updates, where the bike is sold as Qianjiang BJ500 SGS. The reports suggest that the Benelli TRK 502 may get a fully digital instrument cluster, revised seats and new rear-view mirrors.

(The current instrument console on the TRK 502 is plain and boring. A fully digital console will add to the desirability quotient)

At present, the TRK range gets a regular instrument console, which is part analogue, part digital. The analogue part is the rev counter while the digital display shows speed, fuel, trip meters, odometer, and gear indicator along with engine temperature. A new fully digital instrument console will definitely increase the desirability quotient on the motorcycle. Our first ride review of the motorcycle suggested that it already has comfortable seating and the new seats could further better that. And the rear-view mirrors are decent enough already.

(The current TRK 502 gets a 499.6 cc parallel-twin engine, making 47 bhp and 46 Nm)

The Benelli TRK 502 is powered by a 499.6 cc parallel-twin engine which is liquid-cooled and pumps out 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and churns out maximum torque of 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm while being paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The TRK 502 is the road-biased variant while the TRK 502 X is the off-road variant. There are quite a few differences between the two. The TRK gets alloy wheels, both 17-inch units while the X gets wire-spoke wheels, a 19-inch unit up front and a 17-inch unit at the rear. Also, the TRK 502 wears Pirelli Angel GT rubber while the 502 X is shod with Metzeler Tourance dual-purpose tyres. The 502 gets regular 320 mm discs with fixed callipers while the 502 X gets petal discs which dissipate heat better and the floating callipers work better while off-roading. Also, the 502 X gets handguards and a metal bash-plate as standard, while on the 502 you might have to get them installed as optional equipment. The bikes also get ABS as standard that can be switched off completely.

So we see these changes coming to the motorcycle once the BS6 models are launched. There is a possibility that these updates are offered at a later stage.

