Benelli TRK 552, TRK 552X Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs. 7.22 Lakh
- TRK 552 powered by 554 cc, paralllel-twin engine
- Liquid-cooled engine makes 52 bhp, 49 Nm
- TRK 552 X gets tubeless wire-spoke wheels
Benelli India has launched the new Benelli TRK 552, which will replace the TRK 502 as the brand’s middleweight adventure touring motorcycle. The new TRK 552 is powered by a bigger 554 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine and is offered in two variants – a standard TRK 552 with cast alloy wheels and a TRK 552 X with tubeless wire spoke wheels. The TRK 552 has been priced at Rs. 7,22,000 (Ex-showroom), while the TRK 552X has been priced at Rs. 7,74,000 (Ex-showroom).
A top-of-the-line TRK 552 X Limited Edition in a unique yellow colourway has also been introduced. The TRK 552 X Limited Edition only gets the special colour option and is priced at Rs.7,90,000 (Ex-showroom).
Benelli TRK 552 Engine
The new TRK 552 appears to be an evolved motorcycle compared to the TRK 502 it replaces. It’s powered by a 554 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which delivers 52 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 49 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch.
Benelli TRK 552 Chassis
Both the TRK 552 and TRK 552 X are built around a tubular steel trellis frame and aluminium swingarm, and suspension duties are handled by a 50 mm Marzocchi USD fork and a preload adjustable rear monoshock. Braking is handled by twin 320 mm floating discs and a 260 mm rear disc, supported by Bosch dual-channel ABS.
Benelli TRK 552 Features
On the features side, a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster takes centre stage, equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, as well as a tyre pressure navigation system (TPMS). According to Benelli India, the chassis has been upgraded to accommodate the heavier weight of the TRK 552. At 235 kg, the TRK 552 is expected to be a heavy adventure tourer, considering its engine size and segment positioning.
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