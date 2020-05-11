Bengaluru Tops In Skoda Octavia RS 245 Bookings; Deliveries To Start Post Lockdown

It was just recently that Skoda announced that all the Octavia RS 245 units it brought to India were sold out. The company had allotted only 200 units of the performance-spec sedan for India, and all the bookings were conducted online. Now, Skoda has told carandbike that all 200 units of the Octavia RS 245 have been dispatched to the respective cities where the bookings came from, and Bengaluru has topped that list with 22 per cent of the total dispatches. However, the company will commence deliveries only post the lockdown, which is currently slated to end on May 17, 2020.

As for the other cities, Chennai took second place with 11 per cent of the total orders, followed by Pune and Hyderabad with 10 per cent each. Similarly, Mumbai and Kochi too have received the same amount of dispatches, at 6 per cent each, while New Delhi has received 5 per cent of the total bookings. While the showrooms have received the car, given the ongoing lockdown 3.0 programme, only those dealerships that come under the low-risk Green Zones have commenced operations, which is why Skoda is waiting for the lockdown to end, before commencing deliveries in the respective zones.

Skoda Octavia RS 245 gets a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI BS6 petrol motor that churns out 242 bhp

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 has been launched at ₹ 36 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and the car comes to India as a Completely Build Unit (CBU) model. In fact, the car is ₹ 13 lakh more expensive than the range-topping Skoda Octavia L&K 1.8 petrol variant. Powering the Octavia RS, is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI BS6 petrol motor that churns out 242 bhp and develops 370 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 will be offered in 6 colours - Magic Black, Rallye Green, Race Blue, Corrida Red, and Candy White. In terms of other features, the Octavia RS 245 gets quadra LED headlamps, glossy black ORVMs, a black rear spoiler twin stainless steel exhaust pipes and a rear diffuser. The cabin comes with sporty seats upholstered in black Alcantara leather with red contrast stitching and the vRS logo on the headrest. The car also gets all-black interior with Skoda's flat-bottom supersport steering wheel, virtual cockpit, electrically adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and dual-zone climate control. Skoda also offers 9 airbags with the car.

