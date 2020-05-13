Bentley Resumes Production At Crewe Headquarters With Hygiene & Social Distancing Guidelines

Bentley Motors officially announced that it has restarted the production at its headquarters in Crewe, England with over 1,700 employees. The company has assured that the workforce is following a comprehensive and wide-ranging hygiene and social distancing guidelines implemented to enable a safe return. As a part of Bentley's 'Come Back Stronger' programme, the company will focus on phased production ramp-up following the biggest changes to daily working life. Before resuming the operations, the company gave a detailed insight into the new working patterns, operations and environment during social distanced briefing and training sessions.

The workers returned to a redesigned manufacturing facility which incorporates two-metre distance between workers, and one-way movement paths and traffic flows. The company has also reconfigured the washrooms across the site to reduce the number of people being able to use them.

Bentley is currently running the Bentayga and Mulsanne production lines

The Bentayga and Mulsanne production lines will be joined by the return of the Continental GT and Flying Spur line, which is slated to commence from May 16, 2020. The production run on each line is limited to 50 per cent for several weeks, the average start time has doubled. Also, each product cell now spreads over two stages ensuring sufficient distance between workers. The remaining manufacturing workers are anticipated to return by the middle of June based on present assumptions and government supervision.

Commenting on the production restart, Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO, Bentley Motors, said "Now is the right time for the business to come back stronger. We have introduced extensive new working measures to protect our colleagues, our families and our customers and we are confident, following the work of so many people, that being at Bentley will be as safe for our colleagues as being anywhere else.

The company has also installed plastic partitions, designed and manufactured by Bentley workers, in the office areas and catering facilities. It offers segregation between colleagues in addition to controlling measures limiting capacity, staggered times and distanced seating. The manufacturer has introduced stringent procedures for controlling the population density on-site at any one time with all entry and exit points reviewed and reconfigured to disperse the volume of people.

