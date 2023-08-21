Bentley UnveilsThe Bentayga Mulliner; A New Flagship SUV From The Brand

Bentley has unveiled the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) Mulliner, setting a new benchmark for luxury SUVs. This flagship SUV provides more cabin space than its luxury counterparts, offering an enhanced atmosphere for both drivers and passengers. The EWB is 7 inches longer than the standard-size Bentayga, but it's not just a simple stretch: Bentley created some 2,500 new parts for the plus-size Bentayga.

The Bentagya Mulliner is extended by 7 inches for increased space for the rear passengers.

As for the exterior design, the car comes with Mulliner’s 22-inch wheels, a "Double Diamond" front grille, and chrome accents. The launch includes the option for the Mulliner Blackline Specification, which features gloss black treatments for exterior elements, mirror caps and gloss black 22-inch wheels, excluding the Bentley badges. It also has an electric steering assist and bentley dynamic ride as standard.

Under the hood, the Bentayga EWB Mulliner is powered by Bentley's potent 4.0-litre V8 engine, delivering 542 bhp and 770 Nm of torque. This engine propels the SUV to a top speed of 289 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 96 kph in 4.5 seconds. Its chassis includes Bentley Dynamic Ride, rear-wheel steering, and three-chamber air springs.

The interior and exterior options for the luxury SUV are endless.

The rear compartment is available in 4+1 and 4-seat configurations and features Bentley's Airline Seat specification. With 22-way adjustments, an auto climate sensing system, and postural adjustment technology. The rear seats can recline to nearly 40 degrees to offer enhanced comfort to the rear passengers. The cabin has illuminated three-dimensional treadplates and deep-pile Mulliner overmats. It offers a selection of eight curated three-colour combinations. This tri-tone design is a signature feature reserved for Bentley's pinnacle models. Owners can also create their own bespoke interiors, resulting in nearly 4,000 tri-tone interior colour combinations.

The interior is offered with Grand Black veneer trim, silver Mulliner lettering and the Bentayga silhouette. The Bentley Diamond Illumination that is achieved through LED lights and perforated leather trim. The centre console features a Mulliner clock framed by chrome bullseye air vents. The clock showcases a silvered face with a bezel.

In terms of sustainability, Bentley introduces innovative Olive Tan leather. The SUV also features sustainable deep pile overmats made from 100 per cent pure wool, as well as 100 per cent recycled Nylon cabin carpets.

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal