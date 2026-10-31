Best Cars for Tall Drivers Over 6 Feet: Maximum Headroom & Legroom Under Rs 15 Lakh
- Tallboys offers good practical cabins in tight budgets
- MPVs also offer good headroom and legroom
- Sedans also a surprisingly spacious in some instances
If your height is more than 6 feet it isn't easy to find those perfect set of wheels which offer both good headroom as well as legroom. The choices become even more limited if the maximum spend is kept at Rs. 15 lakh. As most of the vehicles in this price bracket belong to the sub 4 meter segments tall drivers are not able to find a lot of space while sitting inside. However some models buck the trend and these include tallboys, MPVs and in some cases even sedans. They're able to provide good space and practicality while being affordable and act as a boon for tall drivers. Lets take a look at some of such cars.
Kia Syros
The Kia Syros has got the opinion divided when it comes to looks and design but the verdict is unanimous when it comes to cabin space. It may be a subcompact SUV but its tall design and intelligent use of space offers of a lot practicality to tall drivers. Sitting on the front row, the occupants get a headroom and legroom both in excess of 1,000 mm which means their height becomes irrelevant. Shorter drivers can of course increase the seat height to find the desired position behind the wheel. The Syros is much better in terms of internal dimensions than even the original tallboy - Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and is one the best cars out there to drive if your height is over 6 feet.
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Nissan Gravite
The sub 4 meter Gravite MPV from Nissan is surprisingly good when it comes to cabin space despite its compact dimensions. The seats on the first row are both big and comfortable which helps the driver during long journeys. While the headroom is quite generous sliding seats on the second row ensure that tall drivers get ample leg room as well. Nissan has been able to make things comfortable for all occupants in this 7-seat car something that is not really expected from a car that is under 4 meters long. The driver also gets a good view of the road ahead which means the drive is comfortable and confident at the same time.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Another MPV which has been the bestseller for years and scores really well when it comes to practicality is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It has been the first choice of big families who are looking for a budget car as it fulfils almost all requirements. This includes generous headroom and legroom for the driver which ensures that long cross country drives are not tiring and distances can covered without taking a lot of breaks. At 1,070 mm the headroom is quite generous while at 850 mm the driver seat legroom is also quite acceptable in a car which has 3 rows of seats along with decent luggage space.
Also Read: How Much Should You Actually Spend On A Car? Practical Rules Using Maruti Swift, XUV 3XO And Creta As Examples
MG Comet
It may be small car on the outside but its still difficult to beat the MG Comet when it comes to generous legroom and headroom in the first row when talking about cars priced under Rs. 15 lakh. The quirky EV is feature rich has always been aggressively priced making it an attractive choice for the budget buyer. The brand also loads the lower variants with good number of features while practicality remains on its USPs. Tall drivers particularly like spending time in the Comet which offers decently sized front seats and good driving position. The boxy shape and 1,640 mm height of this mini-car are attributes that ensure that it offers cabin space that much bigger cars are not able to provide.
Skoda Slavia
With a height of 1507 mm and ground clearance of 179 the Skoda Slavia is not your usual sedan. It is also more than 4 meter long and these numbers mean that cabin is quite spacious in this compact sedan. The 6 foot tall owner will easily take to the driver seat of the seat and be more than content with both the legroom and headroom here. The range of height adjustable driver seat is long and this ensures that one can always find the perfect driving position in this sedan. Compared to some of its rivals, the Slavia offers better practicality and if looking for a sedan it ticks more boxes specially if you're looking for generous space all around the cabin.
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