Best SUVs In India With Lowest Cabin Noise Levels (NVH) Under ₹20 Lakh
- Eight SUVs compared for cabin comfort and noise insulation under ₹20 lakh
- Engine, road and wind noise can make a big difference to driving comfort
- Find out which SUVs offer the most refined and peaceful cabin experience
Indian roads can be quite a noisy. There's constant honking, traffic, construction noise and the general chaos that comes with driving here. And when you spend hours commuting every day, your car's cabin should be a place where you can shut all that out and enjoy some peace and quiet. Whether it's having a conversation, listening to music or simply enjoying a quieter drive, good cabin insulation makes a big difference.
So, if a quiet cabin is high on your priority list, here are eight cars under ₹20 lakh that promise just that. For this list, we have gone only with Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles, not electric vehicles.
Also Read: Top Electric Cars In India With 400+ km Real-World Highway Range For Intercity Road Trips
What Makes a Car's Cabin Quiet?
Ever wondered why some cars feel noticeably quieter than others? It comes down to how well they keep three types of noise in check: engine, road and wind noise. You hear the engine most when accelerating; tyre and road noise become more obvious as speeds pick up, while wind noise tends to creep in on the highway.
This is where good insulation makes all the difference. Thicker glass, sound-deadening materials, well-sealed doors and suspension tuning all help keep unwanted noise and vibrations out. The better a car manages these, the more peaceful and relaxed your drive becomes.
And here are 8 cars that do this quite well:
Hyundai Creta
The Hyundai Creta has one of the most comfortable cabins in the sub-Rs.20 lakh space, offering a quiet and refined experience. The SUV has a well-insulated cabin that does a fine job of keeping the road and engine noises at bay. Minimal harshness is felt inside the cabin thanks to its well-balanced suspension that also offers a comfortable and refined drive experience. One thing to note is that the petrol versions – 1.5-litre naturally aspirated and 1.5-litre turbo petrol – have fairly quiet cabins compared to the diesel model (1.5-litre diesel).
Also Read: Top Cars in India With The Best Factory Warranty Packages
Skoda Kushaq
The Skoda Kushaq too is a solid option if you are looking for an SUV with good NVH levels. Like the Creta, here too you get two petrol engines; however, in the Kushaq both are turbo petrol motors – a 1.0-litre three-cylinder and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder. However, both are quite refined; it’s silent at idle, and the noise is well-contained when driven at a steady pace. Engine noise does become more noticeable when pushed hard, but if you are an enthusiast, it’s something you will enjoy.
Tata Sierra
With the Tata Sierra, the carmaker’s focus has been on comfort and refinement, and thus cabin insulation has been given a strong priority. The Sierra nicely blocks out engine and road noise, and the strong sound system further helps with offering a quiet cabin experience. Its turbo-petrol engine is quite refined and relatively quiet during regular driving, while the diesel version is naturally more audible. Road and tyre noise can make their way into the cabin at higher speeds, but overall refinement is competitive.
Volkswagen Taigun
The Volkswagen Taigun shares its platform and powertrain options with the Skoda Kushaq, and thus has good NVH levels. It has a slightly more compact feel compared to the Kushaq, and that, with its darker interior, might take away that airy feel. However, its turbo-petrol engines are reasonably refined, although some engine noise is noticeable when accelerating hard, particularly the 1.0-litre version. At cruising speeds, the cabin does a decent job of keeping outside noise in check.
Mahindra Thar Roxx
You might think an off-road SUV would be the last thing you would see on this list. But that’s what makes the Mahindra Thar Roxx an interesting contender. Unlike the 3-Door Thar, the Thar Roxx, despite its rugged looks, is built to be a lifestyle vehicle with comfort and refinement in mind. It does a surprisingly good job of keeping engine and road noise out of the cabin. Wind noise can become noticeable at higher speeds, given its boxy shape, but overall cabin insulation is impressive for an SUV of this type.
Kia Seltos
The Kia Seltos is right now one of the most feature-packed and tech-rich SUVs in the sub-Rs. 20 lakh segment, and comfort and refinement are a big part of it. The SUV is well-insulated, and minimal noise or harshness seeps into the cabin. You get the same engines seen in the Hyundai Creta – NA petrol, Turbo petrol and diesel. While the engines deliver good refinement during everyday driving, if pushed harder, the diesel can get a bit noisy. Road and tyre noise are also noticeable on rough surfaces, particularly at higher speeds.
Honda Elevate
The Honda Elevate was recently updated, and one of the key areas of improvement was the NVH levels of the SUV. In addition to improving the comfort levels with new tech and rear seat ventilation, the updated Elevate is also better insulated to filter out road and engine noise now. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is smooth and refined under normal driving conditions. However, engine noise becomes more prominent when accelerating hard, particularly with the CVT gearbox. But as mentioned, it is well contained due to the NVH upgrades.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris offers a comfortable cabin with reasonably good insulation. The naturally aspirated petrol engine is relatively smooth, while the strong-hybrid version benefits from quieter operation at lower speeds when running on electric power. Engine noise becomes more noticeable under acceleration, while road and tyre noise depend on the surface and speed.
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