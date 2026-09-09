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BGauss C12 MaxR Launched At Rs 1.46 Lakh

Sarthak Mahajan 
last published date : 10 September 2026, 00:02 IST
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BGauss C12 MaxR Launched At Rs 1.46 Lakh
Highlights
  • Gets a 3.8 kWh IP67-rated LFP battery
  • Has a certified range of 178 km
  • Can reach a top speed of 75+ kmph

Electric scooter manufacturer BGauss has launched its new electric scooter, called the C12 MaxR at Rs 1.46 lakh. The C12 MaxR is based on the company’s WSA platform, which has been described as the brand's flexible vehicle architecture, engineered to support multiple motor, battery and wheel configurations. This platform uses high-tensile micro-alloy steel and the company claims it has been engineered for a life of up to 150,000 km.

The C12 MaxR is powered by a 3.8 kWh IP67-rated LFP battery with a claimed IDC-certified maximum range of 178 km on a single charge. Paired with the battery is a 4.2 kW motor that enables a top speed of 75 kmph.

The C12 MaxR also comes with Eco, Ride and Sport riding modes, along with a reverse mode, cruise control and regenerative braking. Along with this, the scooter’s Battery Management System incorporates 110 safety and protection features.

B Gauss C12 Max R 5

In terms of design, the scooter shares the same overall silhouette as its younger sibling, the BGauss C12i Max. The C12 MaxR though gets a redesigned headlight and a new colour scheme. It features an all-LED set-up with a rectangular headlight housing. Moving down, it retains the same indicator setup as the C12i Max.

The electric scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, along with a 220 mm front disc brake and CBS. Suspension duties are handled by hydraulic telescopic front forks and a five-step adjustable Nitrox gas-emulsion rear suspension. The C12 MaxR has 160 mm of ground clearance and a standard payload capacity of 150 kg.

B Gauss C12 Max R 3

On the feature front, it packs a 5-inch TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation, call notifications, ride and charging statistics, user profiles, document storage and multiple display themes. Other functions include Distance-to-Empty, FallSense, side-stand and main-stand motor cut-off, service reminders, Remember My Mode and Guide My Home.

B Gauss C12 Max R 4

Through BGauss’ connected ecosystem, the scooter also offers features such as Parental Lock, SecureLock, selectable speed modes, profile settings, firmware updates, vehicle health checks, SOS and DigiLocker connectivity.

B Gauss C12 Max R 6

The scooter also gets decent under-seat storage space, along with a pop-out umbrella holder, a lockable compartment for documents and a wallet, mobile phone and bottle storage, wireless charging and dedicated space for a cleaning cloth.

The electric scooter is offered in a choice of different colour options - Sparkling Wine with Champagne Gold, Terra Green with Champagne Gold, Pearl White and Satin Black.

# electric vehicles# Electric Two Wheelers# Electric Scooters# Electric Mobility# BGauss Electric Scooters# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers# Cover Story
Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 

Sarthak Mahajan is passionate about automobiles and technology, with a strong focus on automotive journalism. Inspired by leading automotive publications, he has gained hands-on industry exposure by volunteering at off-road events and attending automotive meet-ups across Pune and Mumbai. To strengthen his technical knowledge, he pursued an ECU tuning course. Outside of automobiles, he enjoys building high-performance PCs and helping others choose the right hardware for their needs. 

Read all latest news and reviews from Sarthak Mahajan 
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