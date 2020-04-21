BharatBenz Extends Warranty Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Company is also providing support to BharatBenz truck drivers who are stranded on the roads.

Chennai-based commercial vehicles maker Bharat-Benz has announced measures for its customers in view of the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. The company has also come out with some relief for drivers of Bharat-Benz trucks who may be stuck in different parts of the country. For their truck and bus customers Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has extended the period of Warranty, extended Warranty and free service by 2 months. This extention is applicable on contracts ending between March 15th, 2020 and May 15th, 2020.

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said, "Even during the lockdown, some of our BharatBenz customers are transporting essential commodities in order to support the community. To support them in turn, we decided to extend both service and warranty repairs by two months."

The company is also providing support for immediate basic requirements BharatBenz truck drivers who are away from home. DICV tied up with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to facilitate the same. To avail the facility stranded drivers can dial a helpline number and request basic support. This information will be passed on to the nearest HPCL team, who will contact the driver and offer the required support.

BharatBenz has also pledged cash donations to CM Relief Fund and PM CARES fund.

The Company had last week also come out with measures to help the authorities in dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic. Primary among them were pledging cash donations to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund and PM CARES fund. Apart from that the company has also donated high-tech critical care ventilators, bio-PPE kits, masks and hand sanitizers to local medical services, charities and administrative departments.

