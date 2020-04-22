Big Bikes Go Missing From Suzuki Motorcycles India Website

Japanese 2-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki has taken all but one of its big bikes off its official website in India. The long list includes the iconic Hayabusa which has been sale in the country for a very long time. The other bikes on the list are the V-Strom 1000, GSX-S750, GSX-R1000, GSX-S1000, GSX-SF1000. All these motorcycles were running on BS4 compliant engines and hence cannot be sold in the country anymore. The company has still not confirmed if any of these powerful machines will get upgraded with engines that comply to BS6 emission norms.

The BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT is expected to be launched in India soon. Suzuki had launched the 2020 Hayabusa in the market only a few months ago but now with the transformation to BS6 emission norms it will need an upgrade if it has to be sold any further in the market. Considering its popularity superbike lovers in the country would love to see the machine that was being assembled in India for the last 3 years make a comeback. The company had also recently filed for new Hayabusa patents that reveal a revamped model of the of the bike which will meet the latest global emission regulations. Also read: New Suzuki Hayabusa Patents Revealed

Carandbike reached out to Suzuki for clarity on the models that were taken off the website and is yet to hear back from them. The only big bike that remains on the Suzuki motorcycles India official website is the BS6 V-Strom 650 XT which was teased a few days ago. The listing hints at the fact that two-wheeler manufacturer will be launching the bike very soon in the market.

