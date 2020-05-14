Bimota KB4 Teased In First Pictures

New Cars and Bikes in India

Bimota has revealed the first few blurry pictures of the upcoming Bimota KB4 motorcycle, based on the Kawasaki Z1000.

  • Bimota KB4 based on Kawasaki Z1000
  • Kawasaki owns 49 per cent stake in Italian brand Bimota
  • The KB4 will share the Z1000 engine but have different design

Italian motorcycle brand Bimota has just released the first few pictures of the upcoming Bimota KB4, based on the Kawasaki Z1000. Shortly after announcing the Italian brand's partnership with Kawasaki, Bimota first announced the co-designed Tesi H2. The Tesi H2 is the first hub-steered supercharged sportbike from Bimota, and based on the 998 cc, in-line four supercharged engine of the Kawasaki Ninja H2 and now the second sportbike, the KB4, will be introduced soon, with 140 bhp of power and over 108 Nm of peak torque.

ton63lcg

The blurred image reveals little detail about the Bimota KB4

The Bimota KB4 however, will just share the engine with the Kawasaki Z1000. The rest of the bike, including the chassis, bodywork and suspension, will be different and made specially for the KB4. The blurry photos don't reveal much of the KB4, but what is evident is the retro-styled silhouette, which will be likely supported by top-shelf components, including the very best suspension, and braking hardware.

From the blurred out teaser photos, it's evident that the Bimota KB4 will a retro-styled design as envisaged in the renderings released earlier. What can be made out are the clip on handlebars, and we expect an upside down front fork, along with a rear monoshock. The Bimota KB4 is expected to be unveiled at the EICMA 2020 show later in the year, in November, but that will depend on how the COVID-19 pandemic scenario plays out in the next few months, in Italy, and around the world. Last year, Kawasaki picked up a 49 per cent stake in Bimota, intending to revive the Italian marquee, and with the understanding that all future Bimota bikes will be built on Kawasaki engines.

