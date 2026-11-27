You know the feeling. You are cruising down a dark road, minding your own business, and suddenly a pair of twin suns pop up ahead of you. For some agonising seconds, the entire windshield turns into a blinding sheet of white light. By the time the oncoming vehicle passes, you have essentially been driving blind for an unacceptably sizeable distance.

If night driving feels way harsher than it did five or six years ago, you aren't losing your mind. Between razor-sharp factory LEDs, towering trucks/buses/SUVs, and cheap aftermarket bulb swaps, night-time headlight glare has quietly become one of the biggest headaches on the road.

Here’s why modern lights hit your eyes so hard, plus seven habits that protect your night vision.



Why LED Headlights Feel So Much Worse Now

Three things have slowly piled up to make night driving feel like staring into a welding torch:

1. The colour of the light: Old-school halogen bulbs cast a warm, yellowish glow have a colour temperature of around 3,000K. Modern LEDs burn at 5,000K to 6,500K. It’s a crisp, blue-white light that scatters aggressively inside the human eye. Your pupils slam shut in self-defence, and it takes precious seconds for them to open back up once the vehicle passes.

2. DIY bulb swaps gone wrong: A lot of drivers buy ultra-bright LED bulbs online and jam them into older headlight holders designed for halogens. Because the reflector was not built for that light source, the beam doesn't cut off cleanly. It just sprays raw glare straight into your face.

3. Tall trucks and slow tech rollouts: SUVs, buses and trucks sit higher off the road, putting their headlights right at eye level for anyone in a normal car. Smart ‘Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB)’ headlights automatically carve out a shadow around oncoming vehicles while keeping the rest of the road lit. Although these are rolling out on newer models, millions of cars on the road still rely on clumsy auto-high beams or drivers who forget to turn their high-beams off.



7 Practical Ways to Save Your Night Vision

1. Look at the Outer Road Line, Not the Lights

When an oncoming car refuses to dim its high beam, your brain naturally wants to look right at the source of the threat. You need to fight that urge, drop your gaze away towards the white strips of the lane and keep your wheels centred. Although you will still see the oncoming vehicle in your peripheral vision, you won’t fry the light-sensitive cells in your retina.

2. Flip That Little Tab Under Your Rearview Mirror

When someone pulls up behind you with high beams blazing into your cabin, reach up for your anti-glare rearview mirror and flip the small tab at the bottom edge. It tilts the glass just enough to bounce the harsh glare elsewhere so that you can still see the headlights behind you. If you have an auto-dimming mirror, make sure a dashcam cord or decorative element isn't blocking the tiny light sensor on the front of it.

3. Push Your Side Mirrors Outward

Most of us set our side mirrors so we can see the flanks of our own car, which accidentally turns them into periscopes that bounce trailing headlights straight into our eyes. Instead, adjust both ORVMs outwards until the side of your car just disappears. Not only does this wipe out blind spots, it stops tailgaters from blinding you.

4. Clean the ‘Inside’ of Your Windscreen Once a Week

An unclean windshield turns every oncoming headlight into a massive starburst. Even if you never smoke or vape in your car, cabin plastics slowly release a faint, greasy film onto the inside of the windscreen that traps dust. Cleaning the insides of the windshield once a week with a microfiber cloth and ammonia-free glass cleaner will leave you surprised at how much cleaner oncoming lights look afterward.

5. Skip the Yellow ‘Night Driving’ Glasses

Those amber-tinted night driving glasses pop up in ads occasionally, promising crystal-clear vision after dark. Ironically, the internet is filled with accounts where eye doctors almost universally hate them. Putting a yellow filter over your eyes cuts down the total amount of light reaching your retina. This means you actually see ‘less’ of dark-clothed pedestrians or potholes. Stick to completely clear lenses, preferably with an anti-reflective (AR) coating, which cuts down reflections without darkening the road.

6. Ease Off the Gas and Buy Yourself Space

If oncoming glare temporarily washes out the lane markings ahead of you, don't jam on your brakes. Just lift your foot off the accelerator a bit and leave a generous 4-5 second gap between you and the car in front. Dropping your speed also gives your eyes time to recover.

7. Resist the Urge to Flash Back

Flicking your high beams at a blinding driver may feel satisfying for half a second, until you realise you just blinded the person steering a two-ton vehicle straight toward you. Safety first - keep your low beams on, hug your lane line, and let them pass.



If every streetlamp has a fuzzy halo around it or oncoming headlights leave you squinting long after they pass, it’s time for a routine eye test. A touch of dry eyes from a winter breeze, or early cataracts can turn normal night driving into a miserable light show. You see, a fresh prescription can make a night-and-day difference!