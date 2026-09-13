BMW 7 Series, i7 Facelift: In Pictures
- The rear 31-inch 8K screen remains the USP
- The i7 and 7 Series will be locally assembled
- The i7 M70 xDrive will arrive as a CBU
BMW India has announced the launch of its flagship sedan duo, the 7 Series and i7. The 7 Series will be offered in a single trim, with prices start at Rs 1.95 crore for the 740 and i7, while the i7 M70 is priced at Rs 2.65 crore. India is the second country to produce both the 7 Series and i7, with both models being locally assembled at BMW’s Chennai plant.
The brand states that the new BMW 7 Series features a cleaner, more sophisticated exterior design, with a character line running from the front apron through the doors to the rear.
The sedan gets a distinctive boat-tail-like appearance from the rear three-quarter angle, adding visual length and elegance. Additionally, there are now four LED taillight strips, compared with the two single strips, one on either side, on the outgoing model.
The fascia receives subtle changes, with the lower black trim on the bumper deleted. The headlight housings have also been revised, while the kidney grille now features illumination on both the 7 Series and i7.
The cars get adaptive LED headlights with a cornering function and a maximum range of up to 600 metres. Adding to the styling are the BMW Crystal Headlights, which feature diamond-cut glass elements that create a sparkling effect.
Also Read: BMW 7 Series, i7 Facelift Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.95 Crore
The new BMW 7 Series combines a clean and uncluttered cabin design with Neue Klasse technology. At the centre is the BMW Panoramic iDrive system with BMW Operating System X, while BMW Panoramic Vision, the new M leather steering wheel and multiple integrated displays contribute to its high-tech interior.
The BMW Panoramic Vision projects information across the full width of the windscreen, extending from one A-pillar to the other. It forms part of BMW’s new integrated display concept, allowing relevant information to be presented within the driver’s field of view without relying solely on the central screen.
The rear seats get a 5.5-inch touch panel integrated into the door panel. It is the BMW Touch Command, which controls the rear climate control, seat adjustment, rear sunblinds and, most importantly, the 31.3-inch BMW Theatre Screen. Additionally, it also offers controls for media, audio and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.
Also Read: BMW X1 LWB vs X1: What's Different?
The BMW 7 Series offers multifunction front seats and Executive Lounge rear seats designed for long-distance comfort. Multiple adjustments, including the backrest, upper backrest section, seat position and seat angle, work together to create a reclining position with a torso angle of up to 43 degrees.
Rear-seat passengers get BMW’s large 31.3-inch 8K Theatre Screen, which automatically extends from the roof. It transforms the rear cabin into a private entertainment space and is paired with the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with Dolby Atmos for a cinema-like audio experience.
Combined with the multifunction steering wheel and BMW Operating System X, the system creates an integrated digital environment while retaining the model’s luxury-focused cabin experience.
BMW Individual CraftedClarity glass elements are also used around key controls such as the start/stop button, gear selector and volume control, adding a premium touch to the redesigned centre console.
The updated automatic doors feature a Soft Close mechanism and use radar-based technology. BMW describes this as the first such system globally for an automotive brand. The radar-based setup enables the doors to operate with greater ease and precision, while also contributing to smoother and quicker operation.
The new BMW 7 Series gets a 17.9-inch Free-Cut Design Central Display with a resolution of 3,340 x 1,440 pixels. The screen features matrix backlight technology and has a free-floating appearance, forming part of the integrated display arrangement alongside BMW Panoramic Vision and the passenger screen.
The 14.6-inch touchscreen offers Full HD resolution and allows front passengers to access content independently. The display automatically darkens when the interior camera detects the driver looking towards it.
The new BMW 7 Series comes with an extensive suite of driver assistance features, including Cruise Control, Attentiveness Assistant, Parking Assistant Professional with smartphone-based remote parking and Reversing Assistant Professional. The i7 additionally gets Driving Assistant Plus with Active Cruise Control, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, and Blind Spot Monitoring.
The previous 740i is now renamed the 740 and retains its 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. However, output is now rated at 400 bhp and 540 Nm, an increase of 15 bhp and 61 Nm over the outgoing model.
The i7 eDrive50 gets a larger 112.4kWh battery pack, replacing the outgoing 101.7kWh unit. It produces 455 bhp and 660 Nm, while the claimed range has increased to 728 km, an improvement of 125 km over the outgoing model. The variant can sprint from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 5.5 seconds.
The top-of-the-line i7 M70 xDrive continues with an all-wheel-drive setup and gets the same larger 112.4kWh battery. The WLTP range has also increased to 686 km. It produces a maximum of 680 bhp and up to 1,100 Nm of torque (1,015 Nm standard) with the boost function. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 3.8 seconds before reaching a top speed of 250 km/h.
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