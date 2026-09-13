logo
Select City

BMW 7 Series, i7 Facelift: In Pictures

Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 
5 mins read
Sep 13, 2026, 11:35 AM
Follow us on
BMW 7 Series, i7 Facelift: In Pictures
Highlights
  • The rear 31-inch 8K screen remains the USP
  • The i7 and 7 Series will be locally assembled
  • The i7 M70 xDrive will arrive as a CBU

BMW India has announced the launch of its flagship sedan duo, the 7 Series and i7. The 7 Series will be offered in a single trim, with prices start at Rs 1.95 crore for the 740 and i7, while the i7 M70 is priced at Rs 2.65 crore. India is the second country to produce both the 7 Series and i7, with both models being locally assembled at BMW’s Chennai plant.

2026 BMW 7 Series 21

The brand states that the new BMW 7 Series features a cleaner, more sophisticated exterior design, with a character line running from the front apron through the doors to the rear.

2026 BMW 7 Series 22

The sedan gets a distinctive boat-tail-like appearance from the rear three-quarter angle, adding visual length and elegance. Additionally, there are now four LED taillight strips, compared with the two single strips, one on either side, on the outgoing model.

2026 BMW 7 Series 1

The fascia receives subtle changes, with the lower black trim on the bumper deleted. The headlight housings have also been revised, while the kidney grille now features illumination on both the 7 Series and i7.

2026 BMW 7 Series 2

The cars get adaptive LED headlights with a cornering function and a maximum range of up to 600 metres. Adding to the styling are the BMW Crystal Headlights, which feature diamond-cut glass elements that create a sparkling effect.

Also Read: BMW 7 Series, i7 Facelift Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.95 Crore
2026 BMW 7 Series 18

The new BMW 7 Series combines a clean and uncluttered cabin design with Neue Klasse technology. At the centre is the BMW Panoramic iDrive system with BMW Operating System X, while BMW Panoramic Vision, the new M leather steering wheel and multiple integrated displays contribute to its high-tech interior.

2026 BMW 7 Series 17

The BMW Panoramic Vision projects information across the full width of the windscreen, extending from one A-pillar to the other. It forms part of BMW’s new integrated display concept, allowing relevant information to be presented within the driver’s field of view without relying solely on the central screen.

2026 BMW 7 Series 16

The rear seats get a 5.5-inch touch panel integrated into the door panel. It is the BMW Touch Command, which controls the rear climate control, seat adjustment, rear sunblinds and, most importantly, the 31.3-inch BMW Theatre Screen. Additionally, it also offers controls for media, audio and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Also Read: BMW X1 LWB vs X1: What's Different?

2026 BMW 7 Series 13

The BMW 7 Series offers multifunction front seats and Executive Lounge rear seats designed for long-distance comfort. Multiple adjustments, including the backrest, upper backrest section, seat position and seat angle, work together to create a reclining position with a torso angle of up to 43 degrees.

2026 BMW 7 Series 15

Rear-seat passengers get BMW’s large 31.3-inch 8K Theatre Screen, which automatically extends from the roof. It transforms the rear cabin into a private entertainment space and is paired with the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with Dolby Atmos for a cinema-like audio experience.

2026 BMW 7 Series 8

Combined with the multifunction steering wheel and BMW Operating System X, the system creates an integrated digital environment while retaining the model’s luxury-focused cabin experience.

2026 BMW 7 Series 4

BMW Individual CraftedClarity glass elements are also used around key controls such as the start/stop button, gear selector and volume control, adding a premium touch to the redesigned centre console.

2026 BMW 7 Series 23

The updated automatic doors feature a Soft Close mechanism and use radar-based technology. BMW describes this as the first such system globally for an automotive brand. The radar-based setup enables the doors to operate with greater ease and precision, while also contributing to smoother and quicker operation.

2026 BMW 7 Series 10

The new BMW 7 Series gets a 17.9-inch Free-Cut Design Central Display with a resolution of 3,340 x 1,440 pixels. The screen features matrix backlight technology and has a free-floating appearance, forming part of the integrated display arrangement alongside BMW Panoramic Vision and the passenger screen.

2026 BMW 7 Series 12

The 14.6-inch touchscreen offers Full HD resolution and allows front passengers to access content independently. The display automatically darkens when the interior camera detects the driver looking towards it.

2026 BMW 7 Series 9

The new BMW 7 Series comes with an extensive suite of driver assistance features, including Cruise Control, Attentiveness Assistant, Parking Assistant Professional with smartphone-based remote parking and Reversing Assistant Professional. The i7 additionally gets Driving Assistant Plus with Active Cruise Control, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, and Blind Spot Monitoring.

2026 BMW 7 Series

The previous 740i is now renamed the 740 and retains its 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. However, output is now rated at 400 bhp and 540 Nm, an increase of 15 bhp and 61 Nm over the outgoing model.

The i7 eDrive50 gets a larger 112.4kWh battery pack, replacing the outgoing 101.7kWh unit. It produces 455 bhp and 660 Nm, while the claimed range has increased to 728 km, an improvement of 125 km over the outgoing model. The variant can sprint from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 5.5 seconds.

The top-of-the-line i7 M70 xDrive continues with an all-wheel-drive setup and gets the same larger 112.4kWh battery. The WLTP range has also increased to 686 km. It produces a maximum of 680 bhp and up to 1,100 Nm of torque (1,015 Nm standard) with the boost function. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 3.8 seconds before reaching a top speed of 250 km/h.

# BMW India# BMW 7 Series# BMW i7# BMW Electric cars# BMW Group India# Cars# Cover Story
AD

Learn more about

BMW 7 Series
Rating Icon
7.7/10
BMW 7 Series
Variants
Images
Colors
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.95 Crore
Check On-Road Price
View 7 Series Specifications
View 7 Series Features
AD

Popular Models

  • BMW XM
    BMW
    XM
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 3.42 Crore
  • BMW i7
    BMW
    i7
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 1.95 - 2.65 Crore
  • BMW X7
    BMW
    X7
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 1.29 - 1.34 Crore
  • BMW M4
    BMW
    M4
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 1.61 Crore
  • BMW X6
    BMW
    X6
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 1.78 Crore
  • BMW M5
    BMW
    M5
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 2.12 Crore
  • BMW M8
    BMW
    M8
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 2.56 Crore
  • BMW X3
    BMW
    X3
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 72.5 - 75 Lakh
  • BMW Z4
    BMW
    Z4
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 94.53 Lakh - 1.05 Crore
  • BMW iX
    BMW
    iX
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 1.4 Crore
  • BMW X1
    BMW
    X1
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 50.9 - 75.13 Lakh
  • BMW 5 Series
    BMW
    5 Series
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 76.6 Lakh
  • BMW 7 Series
    BMW
    7 Series
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 1.95 Crore
  • BMW M2
    BMW
    M2
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 1.07 - 1.08 Crore
  • BMW 3 Series
    BMW
    3 Series
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 62.7 - 64.2 Lakh
  • BMW i4
    BMW
    i4
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 84.24 - 90.05 Lakh
  • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW
    2 Series Gran Coupe
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 45.8 - 48.2 Lakh
  • BMW X5
    BMW
    X5
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 96.9 Lakh - 1.12 Crore
  • BMW iX1
    BMW
    iX1
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 77.6 Lakh
  • BMW M440i
    BMW
    M440i
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 1.09 Crore
  • BMW M340i
    BMW
    M340i
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 77.1 Lakh
  • BMW ix1 L
    BMW
    ix1 L
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 51.4 Lakh
  • BMW X1 LWB
    BMW
    X1 LWB
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 49.9 Lakh
  • BMW i5 LWB
    BMW
    i5 LWB
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 79.6 Lakh
  • BMW i5
    BMW
    i5
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 1.2 Crore
  • BMW 7 Protection
    BMW
    7 Protection
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 16.08 Crore

Latest Cars

AD

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News
AD
AD

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW 7 Series, i7 Facelift: In Pictures