BMW 7 Series, i7 Facelift Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.95 Crore

Just days after launching the i5 LWB in India, BMW has launched the facelifted 7 Series and i7 in the country. Prices for the 7-duo start at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom). Both the 7 Series and i7 will be locally assembled at BMW Group’s Chennai plant, making India only the second country after Germany to produce the i7. However, the i7 M70 xDrive arrives here as a CBU at Rs 2.65 crore. Order books for both models have been open since the start of August 2026.

Also Read: BMW X1 LWB vs X1: What's Different?

The outgoing 7 Series was priced from Rs 1.85 crore. The updated luxury sedan commands a premium of Rs 10 lakh and will be offered in a single 740 petrol spec. Notably, the diesel has been dropped for the Indian market.



For starters, the facelifted seventh-generation flagship sedan gets minor changes to its exterior and a refreshed interior, among other changes, enough for the brand to call it its most comprehensive model update to date. The carmaker has also made changes to the powertrains, with the petrol 7 Series gaining more power, while the i7 gets a larger battery and more range.

BMW 7 Series Facelift: Updated Powertrain

The facelifted ICE 7 in India will only be offered with a petrol engine, although BMW has changed the nomenclature. The previous 740i is now labelled as the 740 while it retains its 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. However, output is now rated at 400 bhp and 540 Nm, which is an increase of 15 bhp and 61 Nm over the outgoing model.

BMW i7 Facelift: Battery Pack and Details

The i7 has received a more significant powertrain update. The i7 eDrive50 gets a larger 112.4 kWh battery pack, replacing the 101.7 kWh unit in the outgoing car. It churns out 455 bhp and 660 Nm, while its claimed WLTP range has climbed to 728 km, which is an improvement of 125 km over the outgoing model. This variant is claimed to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.5 seconds before hitting a top speed of 210 kmph.

At the top of the range sits the i7 M70 xDrive, which continues with all-wheel drive and gets the same larger 112.4 kWh battery. It belts out a maximum 680 bhp on tap and up to 1,100 Nm (1,015 Nm standard) of torque with the boost function. This setup enables the performance derivative to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 3.8 seconds before clocking 250 kmph top speed. The M70's WLTP range has also increased to 686 km.

Both i7 variants support DC fast charging at up to 250kW, juicing up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 28 minutes, which essentially translates to adding 235 km of range in 10 minutes (claimed). Both electric variants of the i7 are offered with a BMW Wallbox charger as standard.

BMW 7 Series, i7 Facelift: Exterior

The large kidney grille stays put, although its internal pattern now sports horizontal slats instead of the vertical treatment seen on the outgoing model. The split-headlamp setup has also been retained, but the lighting elements have been rearranged. Slim daytime running lights sit higher up, while the main headlamp units are positioned vertically in recessed sections of the bumper.

There is less to talk about along the sides. The flush-fitting illuminated door handles remain, while BMW has introduced new alloy wheel designs. The rear gets horizontally stretched lighting elements that stop short of forming a full-width light bar. This gives the front and rear lighting signatures a similar horizontal theme.

BMW is also expanding the choice of two-tone finishes, including an option with a matte lower section and metallic upper half separated by a hand-applied coach line.

Also Read: 2026 BMW X1 Long-Wheelbase Review: Is This The X1 To Buy?

BMW 7 Series, i7 Facelift: Interior

The larger changes are inside, where BMW has introduced its Panoramic iDrive system along with the latest operating software. The dashboard now houses a 17.9-inch central touchscreen and a separate 14.6-inch display for the front passenger. The system brings navigation, media and voice functions together. Despite the additional screens, BMW hasn't stripped away the physical controls. The updated cabin continues to offer conventional controls for several functions.

The front seats continue to get electric adjustment, heating, ventilation, massage and lumbar support, while the armrests are also heated as standard. As expected, the front passenger seat can move fully forward, creating additional legroom for the passenger sitting behind it.

BMW 7 Series, i7 Facelift: Theatre Screen and Rear-Seat Features

The 31.3-inch BMW Theatre Screen remains one of the star features at the rear. The massive 8K display folds down from the roof and supports HDMI input, allowing passengers to connect to their own devices. A built-in camera also enables video conferencing. Complementing the screen is the Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system with Dolby Atmos.

As before, there are screens on the rear doors as well. These can be used to adjust the position and viewing angle of the BMW Theatre Screen, along with controlling other functions inside the cabin.

BMW 7 Series Facelift: Rivals

The updated 7 resumes its rivalry with its German opponent, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which also received a facelift earlier this year, priced from Rs 2.20 crore.



All prices ex-showroom.

