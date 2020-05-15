BMW 8-Series: All You Need To Know

The BMW 8-Series has been launched in India as company's new flagship offering and sits above the 7-Series flagship sedan. The new four-door coupe is offered in India in in two variants - 840i Gran Coupe priced at ₹ 1.29 crore and 840i Gran Coupe M Sport Edition, which will cost you ₹ 1.55 crore (all prices ex-showroom India). Globally, the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is offered with four powertrain options - 840i, 840i xDrive, M850i xDrive, and 840d xDrive diesel. However, India gets just the 840i petrol rear-wheel drive (RWD) version. Here's everything you need to know about the new BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe.

Also Read: BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Launched In India

BMW 8 Series 1.29 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The 8 Series is essentially an upgraded replacement for the 6 Series, and it's globally offered in Coupe, Convertible and the Gran Coupe body styles. India, however, only gets the 8 Series Gran Coupe and the performance-spec M8 Coupe. The Indian spec 8-Series only comes in the entry-level 840i variant that is powered by a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine that makes 333 bhp at 6500 rpm and 500 Nm of peak torque between 1,600-4,500 rpm. The engine is mated to an eight-Speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission as standard that sends power to the rear wheels. The 8-Series can clock triple-digit speeds in 5.2 seconds and can further take a top speed of 250 kmph. BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe has been is the new flagship offering in BMW's line-up. It's one of the most aesthetic designs from Bavarian carmaker's stable and thankfully BMW has not tried to force the obnoxiously big grilles on its face. The new kidney shaped grilles with chrome borders and vertical slats enhance its elegance and are flanked by a pair of sweptback adaptive LED headlamps. The range topping M Sport variant gets BMW's new Laserlight with 3 levels LED lights including low-beam, high-beam and high-beam with a laser module. BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is powered by a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine The tapering coupe roofline builds up on its looks making the profile and rear look even sportier and the sleek wraparound LED tail-lamps along with a sculpted bumper and boot lid complement the design language. It also gets dual exhaust tips and diffuser at the rear. While base variant is fitted with 18-inch alloy wheels, the M8 gets a size bigger 19 inch wheels. The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe gets BMW's Live Cockpit with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch high-resolution display for infotainment. Being the flagship, it is obviously equipped with all the bells and whistles like heated and electrically adjustable wing mirrors, LED tail-lamps, automatic boot lid, four zone climate control with rear air-con vents, 2 USB C charge points, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch HD infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay, Navigation with 3D maps, iDrive with Touchpad that recognises handwritten text, direct access buttons, gesture control, voice command and integrated 32 GB hard drive for maps and audio files among others. The BMW 8-Series is available exclusively in 4-seater configuration and is equipped with plenty safety features as well which includes 360-degree camera park assist which is optional, parking assistant, camera and ultrasound-based park distance control (PDC) system, 8 airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with Brake Assist and an attentiveness assistant that functions at speeds of over 70 kmph, automatic braking after crash, run-flat tyres, cornering braking control (CBC), dynamic stability control (DSC), dynamic traction control (DTC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear outward seats and tyre pressure monitoring among others.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.