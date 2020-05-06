New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, M8 Launching In India On May 8

Due to the nationwide lockdown, BMW will be launching the new 8 Series Gran Coupe and M8 in India on May 8 digitally.

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, M8 will be launched in India virtually on May 8

Highlights

  • BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and M8 Coupe will be launched online on May 8
  • BMW is launching the four-door Gran Coupe & two-door M8 Coupe in India
  • BMW M8 Coupeis the high-performance version of the 8 Series

BMW has officially confirmed the launch of the new M8 Coupe and 8 Series Gran Coupe for the Indian market. Both the cars will go on sale in the country on May 8, 2020. The company listed the flagship models on its official website last month confirming their arrival to the country. Both the cars will be launched in India virtually because of the Coronavirus outbreak. The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe and the M8 Coupe will be made available for retail via the company's recently launched Contactless Experience platform. 

BMW

BMW Cars

X6

i8

Z4

X1

3 Series

7 Series

5 Series

M2

X7

6 Series Gran Turismo

3 Series Gran Turismo

M4

M5

X3

X5

M3

X6 M

X4

The 8 Series line-up will be the new range-topping models in BMW's portfolio for the Indian market, and will be positioned above the 6 Series Gran Coupe. The new BMW 8 Series will come in two variant options - the 840i Gran Coupe and the M8 Coupe. Both the models will come equipped with a host of features and equipment, along with some optional packages on the offer. The company might offer additional driver's package and customisation options for the M8 Coupe.

bsnq4idg

BMW M8 Coupe is the high-performance version of the 8 Series

Mechanically, the BMW 840i Gran Coupe will get a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo engine whereas the M8 Coupe will be equipped with a 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbocharged unit. The 3.0-litre, turbo-petrol will produce 335 bhp of power between 5,000 to 6,500 rpm while producing a peak torque of 500 Nm at 1,600-4,500 rpm. The petrol mill comes paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbocharged motor will churn out 625bhp and 750Nm, while paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The BMW M8 will also come with the xDrive all-wheel-drive system as standard. 

Internationally, the BMW 8 Series is offered in three body styles - Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe. The Indian market will get the four-door Gran Coupe and Coupe. The Convertible is anticipated to hit the Indian shores later on. The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is likely to be priced between ₹ 1.2 crore to ₹ 1.5 crore whereas, the BMW M8 Competition might get a price tag above ₹ 2 crore. (All Prices Ex-Showroom).

