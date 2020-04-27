New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW Begins Online Sales For New & Used Cars Amidst Lockdown In India

Customers have the option to select the vehicle, customise the financial plan and pay for the vehicle online, with the BMW car delivered to your doorstep by your preferred dealership.

BMW Contactless Experience will minimise physical contact of employees & customers

  • Book your new BMW car from the safety of your home
  • Can book service appointments and schedules online
  • BMW is selling pre-owned car via the new online platform

Joining the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Volkswagen, BMW India has announced its new online platform for the sale of new and used cars. The new BMW Contactless Experience takes the car buying process virtual and enables customers to explore and buy not just new vehicles but pre-owned cars as well. In addition, the Contactless Experience allows customers to book vehicle service and make payments online, all from the safety of their homes. The BMW Contactless Experience was introduced on April 2, 2020, in the country. The new initiative is a part of several measures taken by the automaker for customers during the lockdown.

Deliveries and service for BMW cars will only begin once the local governments lift the lockdown

Speaking on the new initiative, Arlindo Teixeira, Acting President, BMW Group India said, "At BMW, customers are at the core of everything we do. Amidst the current pandemic situation, we have successfully transformed our business processes and put in place various measures to effectively and efficiently serve our existing customers and prospects by leveraging new-age digital technologies. An industry-first comprehensive initiative, the BMW Contactless Experience offers consumers an all-new way to explore and experience the world of BMW while being in the comfort of their homes. Since its launch in April 2020, we have seen a tremendous increase in customer engagement, configuration requests and virtual product presentations on this platform. As business dynamics evolve post the current COVID -19 pandemic, the BMW Contactless Experience will play a crucial role in offering seamless sales and aftersales services to our existing and new customers. We will bring joy to our customers no matter where they are."

The BMW Contactless Experience not only allows customers to learn about their vehicle online but also personalise their preferred car, finance options and service packages. A dealer representative online will be interacting with the customer online in real-time to guide the same. Customers can also have a 360-degree view of the vehicle on their phones, tablets of personal devices and interact with the sales consultant. BMW Financial Services will also help procure finance for the vehicles with customised financial solutions, depending on the customer.

The BMW Contactless Experience aims to minimise physical contact for employees and customers

For existing BMW customers, the Contactless Experience extends to booking a service appointment online, type of service required and the pick up and drop details. The service cost estimates and details of the service are sent for customer approval using BMW Smart Video. The serviced vehicles are also fully sanitised before being delivered to customers. The deliveries and servicing, however, will be done adhering to the local government directives post the lockdown. Ensuring safety of the customers, BMW will sanitise the cars before delivering it to the customer with all the physical documents in a sanitised envelope.

