BMW Concept 7 Protection Unveiled For Those Who Want To Be Discreetly Protected
- Based on the M760e trim
- Positioned below X5 Protection VR6 and 7 Series Protection
- Makes 612bhp and 800Nm
BMW has unveiled the Concept 7 Protection, a luxury armoured sedan based on the 7 Series that tries to hide its true purpose. It’s a study to showcase how the standard, plain-Jane-looking 7 Series can still hide all its armoured protection, for those who don’t want to show the world what’s under the skin – both theirs and their cars.
It is positioned below X5 Protection VR6 and 7 Series Protection, and is based on the M760e xDrive trim. So there’s a plug-in hybrid powertrain combining a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor producing a combined 612 hp and 800 Nm. But the real deal is the thicker bullet-resistant glass, ballistic steel and fibre-reinforced composite protection in the doors, and additional protection for the roof, bulkhead and rear wall. It is designed to protect occupants against selected handgun ammunition, including 9×19 mm and .44 Magnum rounds, and complies with the new BayB standard.
Unlike the BMW 7 Series Protection, which offers a higher level of security with VR9 protection and optional VPAM 10 certification, the Concept 7 Protection is designed for customers who need protection against everyday and unpredictable threats without requiring a high-security vehicle. BMW says the protection systems have been integrated into the vehicle, with the chassis, brakes, powertrain and driver assistance systems tuned to account for the additional weight and equipment. The aim is to retain the comfort and driving experience of the standard 7 Series.
The exterior retains the understated appearance of the luxury sedan, while the cabin features BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery, Alcantara trim, sun protection glazing and electronically operated sunblinds. The concept also showcases a new BMW Individual rear console with a foldable table and cool box. This same rear console will be available for the standard 7 Series in the second half of 2027.
Other features include an intercom system that allows occupants to communicate with people outside the car while keeping the doors and windows closed, along with an attack alarm system. The front and rear side windows can be operated electrically but cannot be fully opened.
BMW says the Concept 7 Protection offers a preview of a possible expansion of its protection vehicle portfolio, with selected European markets being the initial focus. They have not announced production or launch timelines yet.
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