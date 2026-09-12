BMW F 450 GS Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000

BMW Motorrad has revised the prices of the F 450 GS in India, around five months after the adventure motorcycle was launched in the country. All three variants now cost more, with the top-spec GS Trophy getting the largest hike of Rs 30,000.

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Variant Old Price New Price Difference F 450 GS Base Rs 4.70 lakh Rs 4.95 lakh +Rs 25,000 F 450 GS Exclusive Rs 4.90 lakh Rs 5.15 lakh +Rs 25,000 F 450 GS Trophy (E-Clutch) Rs 5.30 lakh Rs 5.60 lakh +Rs 30,000

All prices ex-showroom.



The entry-level Base F 450 GS now costs Rs 4.95 lakh, up Rs 25,000 from Rs 4.70 lakh. The Exclusive variant has also become Rs 25,000 more expensive and is now priced at Rs 5.15 lakh. At the top of the range, the GS Trophy, which gets the E-Clutch system, costs Rs 5.60 lakh, representing a Rs 30,000 increase.

There is nothing that changes on the motorcycle aside from the price revision. The F 450 GS continues to be powered by a 420cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that belts out 47 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. It comes with a six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. BMW claims a top speed of 165 kmph and a 0-100 kmph time of 5.9 sec. It gets a 14-litre tank, while the claimed fuel efficiency is over 26 kmpl.

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A 6.5-inch TFT display handles instrumentation, while Road, Rain and Enduro riding modes are standard across the range. The Exclusive and GS Trophy variants add Enduro Pro mode and the E-Clutch tech. Adjustable levers and heated grips are standard equipment.

The baby GS rolls on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel shod with dual-purpose tyres. Up front is a 43mm KYB upside-down fork, with rebound and compression adjustment available. At the rear, there is a hollow cast-aluminium swingarm and a KYB monoshock with preload and rebound adjustment.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Suspension travel is 180mm at both ends, while the seat height stands at 845mm. Braking hardware includes a 310mm front disc with a Brembo four-piston caliper and a 240mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper. BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control are also part of the safety package.