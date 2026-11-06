BMW F 450 GS Sport Variant Launched At Rs 5.90 Lakh

BMW Motorrad India has added the Sport variant to the F 450 GS range, priced at Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant has been part of the motorcycle's international line-up since its debut, but has only now made its way to India. With its arrival, the F 450 GS is available in four trims: Base, Exclusive, Sport and GS Trophy.

BMW F 450 GS Sport: What's New?

Coming to what sets the Sport variant apart from other variants. It gets a Racing Red paint scheme with black highlights, while it also comes with a Rallye windscreen and black hand protectors. Additionally, off-road footrests and a plastic engine guard are part of the package, too.

There are a few equipment additions over the lower variants. The Sport gets sport suspension, while the Gear Shift Assistant Pro allows clutchless gear changes. It also comes with Riding Modes Pro, which adds to the choice of settings for different riding conditions. Other rider aids include ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control, Dynamic Brake Control and Engine Drag Control. A 6.5-inch TFT display is standard.

Also Read: 2026 BMW F 450 GS Review: A True GS - But Should You Buy It?

BMW F 450 GS Sport: Engine

There are no changes to the engine or gearbox. The F 450 GS Sport continues to draw power from a 420cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 47 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

BMW claims a top speed of 165 kmph and a 0-100 kmph time of 5.9 seconds. The motorcycle gets a 14-litre fuel tank, while its claimed fuel efficiency is over 26kmpl.

BMW F 450 GS Price: Price Hike

The F 450 GS range has seen another price revision since its launch. Following the increase in September 2026, prices have gone up again, with the Base variant now starting at Rs 5.35 lakh. The GS Trophy is the most expensive at Rs 6.15 lakh, while the newly introduced Sport sits between the Exclusive and Trophy variants.

Variant Launch price Current price Increase since launch F 450 GS Base Rs 4.70 lakh Rs 5.35 lakh Rs 65,000 F 450 GS Exclusive Rs 4.90 lakh Rs 5.55 lakh Rs 65,000 F 450 GS Sport – Rs 5.90 lakh – F 450 GS Trophy (E-Clutch) Rs 5.30 lakh Rs 6.15 lakh Rs 85,000

All prices ex-showroom



The Base and Exclusive variants have become Rs 65,000 more expensive since launch, while the GS Trophy has seen an increase of Rs 85,000.