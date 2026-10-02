BMW F 450 R: Five Important Questions Answered
- BMW F 450 R uses the same parallel-twin engine as the F 450 GS.
- Seat height is 790 mm as standard.
- Will be manufactured in India.
BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off the second motorcycle in its new 450cc range – the F 450 R. Making its debut almost exactly a year after the first in the lineup (BMW's F 450 GS), the F 450 R brings the power of a twin-cylinder engine to the roadster category. In this piece, we address five key questions about BMW's newest 450 cc motorcycle.
Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000
Is the BMW F 450 R merely a G 310 R with an extra cylinder?
Absolutely not. The F 450 R is a completely new motorcycle that entirely replaces the G 310 R in BMW Motorrad's global portfolio. While the engine may be the most notable difference between the two, the F 450 R brings a lot more in the way of meaningful changes to the table.
The 420 cc parallel-twin of the F 450 R is more powerful (47 bhp) and produces substantially more torque (43 Nm) than the outgoing G 310 R's 313 cc single-cylinder. But more importantly, the F 450 R has a new, more sophisticated space frame, a bigger fuel tank (14 litres), upgraded brakes and a host of electronic aids that were never available on the G 310 R.
How different is the BMW F 450 R compared to the F 450 GS?
Despite sharing key components, the F 450 R isn't simply a lightly modified F 450 GS. They share the same 420 cc engine, but the tuning will be different for the F 450 R. The roadster's wheelbase (1,405 mm) is 60 mm shorter than that of the F 450 GS, and it employs a 17-inch front wheel, instead of the GS' 19-inch front.
The F 450 R also has substantially altered geometry and suspension from KYB (140 mm travel vs 180 mm travel on the GS) and a ‘Dynamic’ ride mode instead of the GS' ‘Enduro’ mode.
Also Read: 2026 BMW F 450 GS Review: A True GS - But Should You Buy It?
Will the BMW F 450 R be easy to ride every day?
BMW has surely tried to optimise the F 450 R to suit everyday riding. In a bid to make the F 450 R more accessible to a wider audience, BMW has kept seat height at 790 mm as standard, but it will offer a lower seat option (775 mm) for shorter riders, as well as a higher seat (810 mm) for taller riders.
The six-speed transmission of the F 450 R will be available with the Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) option we've seen on the F 450 GS. The system engages the clutch according to engine speed, and when paired with Shift Assistant Pro, enables shifts minus manual clutch operation. Weight, too, has been kept in check. BMW Motorrad cites a ready-to-ride figure of 175 kg (176 kg for ERC variant).
Has BMW made the F 450 R safer to ride?
The presence of a host of electronic rider aids are certain to make the F 450 R much safer to ride. As standard, the motorcycle features anti-lock braking Pro (ABS Pro in BMW-speak), a 310 mm front disc brake with a four-piston monobloc caliper from Brembo, dynamic brake control and traction control.
Aside from these, the motorcycle also comes with multiple ride modes – Rain, Road and Dynamic – which will provide riders an added safety net when riding in less-than-ideal conditions.
When will the BMW F 450 R come to India?
Fortunately for potential buyers in India, the BMW F 450 R is being manufactured right here by TVS Motor Company, so India will be one of the first markets worldwide to get this motorcycle. It's likely to be showcased late in 2026, and we expect it to go on sale in the first quarter of 2027. Prices are likely to be in the range of Rs 4.50 to 5 lakh (ex-showroom).
With the automotive universe on the cusp of a once-in-a-lifetime transformation, Amaan believes that the present is the most exciting of times for a motoring enthusiast. Having spent nearly a decade covering the auto sector for several leading publications including BBC TopGear and Firstpost, he is now deeply invested into the electric vehicle space, as the learnings to be made are immense. Amaan also enjoys sport nearly as much as he enjoys cars, bikes, and hopes to be at the Isle of Man TT someday.Read all latest news and reviews from Amaan Ahmed →
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