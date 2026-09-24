BMW F 450 R Teased Ahead of Official Unveil

BMW Motorrad is getting ready to launch the second model in its new 421 cc platform and it’s likely to be a roadster which is expected to be named the BMW F 450 R, going by BMW Motorrad’s model nomenclature. BMW has teased the upcoming roadster on social media and given an official unveil date of the motorcycle as October 1, 2026. More details, including full specifications will be announced on that day.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Prices Hiked By Upto Rs. 30,000

BMW F 450 R: What to Expect?

The new F 450 R will be BMW Motorrad’s new entry-level roadster and comes less than a year after the BMW F 450 GS was launched in India on April 23, 2026. The F 450 GS is powered by a 421 cc, parallel-twin engine which makes 47 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. It’s still not clear if the F 450 R will have the same state of tune in the 421 cc engine.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Features & Variants Explained

From the teaser image, we can make out the silhouette of the basic motorcycle, which sports an upside-down fork, although it will likely have less suspension travel than the 43 mm USD fork of the F 450 GS with 180 mm travel. More details on chassis, electronics suite and complete features list will only be announced on October 1, when the bike will be launched.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Review

BMW F 450 R: Expected Pricing

Recently, BMW has increased the price of the F 450 GS which now has a starting price of Rs. 4.95 lakh (Ex-showroom). We expect the F 450 R to have a starting price of around Rs. 4.5-4.6 lakh (Ex-showroom).

BMW F 450 R: Competition

Once launched, the new F 450 R will go head-to-head with the Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition, which is priced at Rs.3.99 lakh (Ex-showroom). In the same engine displacement, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex is priced from Rs. 2.51 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the 399 cc KTM 390 Duke R is priced from Rs. 3.45 lakh (Ex-showroom).