BMW F 900 R: All You Need To Know

The BMW F 900 R and the F 900 XR are being touted for an India launch. While the latter has been confirmed, more or less, BMW is yet to give us any hint on getting the F 900 R to India. Well, we tell you everything you need to know about the motorcycle and hopefully, BMW Motorrad India will take a hint and get the F 900 R to India sooner than later, along with the F 900 R of course. Plus, we believe India makes sense as a market for the BMW F 900 R as well.

Also Read: BMW F 900 R Could Be Considered For India

Design

(The headlamp on the F 900 R gets these nice crescent shaped LEDs)

The BMW F 900 R is a naked middleweight roadster. It has the right amount brawn needed of a roadster. The exposed engine, fat rear tyre and the aggressive stance give it solid presence. The contrast side panels, sculpted fuel tank and the gold forks add even more muscle. What tops off the design is the headlamp with dual crescent shaped LEDs in the middle! Viewed in profile, the F 900 R looks like the elder sibling of the BMW G 310 GS.

Pricing & Positioning

(The BMW F 900 R will fit into the company's expansion plans for the middleweight segment)

We expect BMW Motorrad India to position the BMW F 900 R below the F 900 XR. BMW hasn't had a naked middleweight in India till now and this could be a good opportunity for the company to take on rivals like the Ducati Monster 821 and the Kawasaki Z900. In terms of engine specifications, it matches up to the KTM 790 Duke as well. We expect the motorcycle to be priced at about ₹ 11 lakh or so. It would be a pleasant surprise BMW prices it even more competitively.

Also Read: BMW S 1000 XR, F 900 XR Teased; India Launch Soon

Engine Specifications

(The 895 cc parallel-twin engine on the F 900 R is water-cooled and makes 105 bhp and 92 Nm)

The BMW F 900 R shares its engine with the F 900 XR. It gets an 895 cc parallel-twin engine which is essentially a bored out version of the 853 cc parallel-twin that does duty on the BMW F 850 GS and the F 750 GS. On the F 900 R, it has a bigger 86 mm bore, with stroke remaining the same at 77 mm. The motor puts out 105 bhp at 8,500 rpm, with peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The new engine has two balancer shafts to keep vibrations in check and it is a load-bearing member as well. The F 900 R does the 0-100 kmph run in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of over 200 kmph.

Cycle Parts

(The BMWF 900 R gets the same cycle part as the F 900 XR)

The cycle parts on the BMW F 900 R and BMW F 900 XR. The front end gets 43 mm gold-finished upside down forks and a 17-inch die-cast Aluminium wheel wrapped in thick 120/70 XR 17 rubber. At the rear is also a 17-inch die-cast Aluminium wrapped in thicker 180/55 ZR 17 rubber. The rear end is suspended on a hydraulically adjustable monoshock. The front suspension gets a travel of 135 mm while the rear gets a travel of 170 mm. The other interesting bit is that the F 900 R gets the world's first plastic welded fuel tank, which sits between the rider and the steering head. The plastic fuel reduced up to 60 per cent weight and it has a capacity of 13 litres. The F 900 R gets twin 320 mm discs along with 4-piston Brembo radial callipers while the rear wheel gets a 265 mm disc with a single piston floating calliper. The motorcycle had a kerb weight of 211 kg. The motorcycle has a standard seat height of 815 mm but there could be options for lower or higher seats.

Features

(The F 900 R gets a 6.5-inch full TFT instrument console as standard)

The BMW F 900 R will be offered with a bunch of electronic rider aids. ABS is of course standard and the roadster will get Rain and Road mode along with automatic stability control as standard too. The ABS and stability control can be disengaged fully. Other standard features include full LED lighting. Like other BMW middleweights, the bike does get optional 'Pro' modes along with drag torque control, dynamic traction control, ABS Pro and dynamic brake control as well. Other optional feature that is on sale is the BMW electronic suspension adjustment (ESA). You could also choose to get adaptive cornering lights on the F 900 R. The 6.5-inch full colour TFT screen is a standard fitment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.