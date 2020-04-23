BMW F 900 R Could Be Considered For India

BMW Motorrad India teased the BMW F 900 R and the S 1000 XR on its social media handles and that has definitely got us excited. We mean the prospect of riding these motorcycles after the lockdown gets over is making the wait sweeter. But we couldn't help thinking of what if BMW Motorrad India launches the F 900 R as well. All things considered, it makes sense too. That's because it fits in with BMW's expansion plan of its middleweight range. The F 900 XR makes sense as a middleweight sport touring motorcycle and the F 900 R could fit in as a naked middleweight, which goes up against the likes of the Ducati Monster 821 and the Kawasaki Z900 or so. It could even rub shoulders against the KTM 790 Duke matching it on power and torque figures. BMW hasn't had a naked middleweight roadster in India and this could be an opportunity to grab a slice of that pie, although the volumes may not be encouraging.

Also Read: BMW Teases F 900 XR and the S 1000 XR On Its Social Media Channels

(The 895 cc parallel-twin engine on the F 900 R is water-cooled and makes 105 bhp and 92 Nm)

The BMW F 900 R shares its engine with the F 900 XR. It gets an 895 cc parallel-twin engine which is essentially a bored out version of the 853 cc parallel-twin that does duty on the BMW F 850 GS and the F 750 GS. On the F 900 R, it has a bigger 86 mm bore, with stroke remaining the same at 77 mm. The motor puts out 105 bhp at 8,500 rpm, with peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The new engine has two balancer shafts to keep vibrations in check, and a 277/450 firing order and it is a load-bearing member as well. The F 900 R does the 0-100 kmph run in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of over 200 kmph.

Also Read: BMW F 900 XR: All You Need To Know

(The BMW F 900 R and the F 900 XR are essentially the same motorcycle but have different purposes and few changes in styling)

Although there is no timeline for the launch of the BMW F 900 R in India, we believe that BMW Motorrad will launch the bike in the next two to three months, once things start going back to normal. We expect the prices of the BMW F 900 R to start at about Rs 11 lakh.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.