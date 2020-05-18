New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR Launch Date Revealed

BMW Motorrad India will be launching the F 900 R and the F 900 XR in India on May 21, 2020. The motorcycles will be BMW's newest models in the middleweight segment.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Both motorcycles share the engine and the cycle parts

Highlights

  • The BMW F 900 XR is a new middleweight sport touring machine
  • The BMW F 900 R is a new naked middleweight roadster
  • Both models will be launched in India on May 21, 2020

The BMW F 900 R and the BMW F 900 XR motorcycles will be launched in India on May 21, 2020. BMW Motorrad is keen on strengthening its middleweight range in India and these two motorcycles could very serve that purpose. The F 900 R is a naked middleweight roadster with oodles of road presence and a muscular design while the BMW F 900 XR is a middleweight sport tourer. Both motorcycles are built on the same platform and get the same engine with same specifications as well. The motorcycles are of course different in terms of design and offer different riding dynamics.

Also Read: BMW F 900 R Could Be Considered For India

BMW

BMW Bikes

G 310 R

S 1000 RR

G 310 GS

R 1250 GS

R nineT Scrambler

R nine T

R 1200 GS

R 1200 GS Adventure

F 850 GS

F 750 GS

R 1250 GS Adventure

K 1600 GTL

R 1200 R

R 1250 R

R 1200 RT

S 1000 R

K 1600 B

R 1200 RS

S 1000 XR

R 1250 RT

K 1600 GTL

pkj705jk

(The BMWF 900 R gets the same cycle part as the F 900 XR)

We expect BMW Motorrad India to position the BMW F 900 R below the F 900 XR. BMW hasn't had a naked middleweight in India till now and this could be a good opportunity for the company to take on rivals like the Ducati Monster 821 and the Kawasaki Z900. In terms of engine specifications, it matches up to the KTM 790 Duke as well. We expect the F 900 R to be priced at about ₹ 11 lakh or so. It would be a pleasant surprise BMW prices it even more competitively. On the other hand, the BMW F 900 XR could be priced at around ₹ 12 lakh or so.

Also Read: BMW F 900 XR: All You Need To Know

jc6pudao

(The BMW F 900 XR does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.7 seconds)

The BMW F 900 R shares its engine with the F 900 XR. Both motorcycles get an 895 cc parallel-twin engine which is essentially a bored out version of the 853 cc parallel-twin that does duty on the BMW F 850 GS and the F 750 GS. On the F 900 R and XR, it has a bigger 86 mm bore, with stroke remaining the same at 77 mm. The motor puts out 105 bhp at 8,500 rpm, with peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The new engine has two balancer shafts to keep vibrations in check and it is a load-bearing member as well.

0 Comments

The cycle parts on the BMW F 900 R and BMW F 900 XR are the same as well. The front end gets 43 mm gold-finished upside down forks and a 17-inch die-cast Aluminium wheel wrapped in 120/70 XR 17 rubber. At the rear is also a 17-inch die-cast Aluminium wheel wrapped in thicker 180/55 ZR 17 rubber. The rear end is suspended on a hydraulically adjustable monoshock. The front suspension gets a travel of 135 mm while the rear gets a travel of 170 mm.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare BMW G 310 R with Immediate Rivals

BMW G 310 R
BMW
G 310 R

Popular BMW Bikes

BMW G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
₹ 2.99 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 RR
BMW S 1000 RR
₹ 18.5 - 22.95 Lakh *
BMW G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
₹ 3.49 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 GS
BMW R 1250 GS
₹ 16.85 - 20.05 Lakh *
BMW R nineT Scrambler
BMW R nineT Scrambler
₹ 15.9 Lakh *
BMW R nine T
BMW R nine T
₹ 16.9 - 17.8 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 GS
BMW R 1200 GS
₹ 15.85 - 19.05 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
₹ 17.25 - 20.95 Lakh *
BMW F 850 GS
BMW F 850 GS
₹ 12.95 - 15.4 Lakh *
BMW F 750 GS
BMW F 750 GS
₹ 8.99 - 13.4 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
₹ 18.25 - 21.95 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
₹ 28.3 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 R
BMW R 1200 R
₹ 15.05 - 15.65 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 R
BMW R 1250 R
₹ 15.95 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 RT
BMW R 1200 RT
₹ 18.35 - 20.55 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 R
BMW S 1000 R
₹ 16.7 - 18.5 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 B
BMW K 1600 B
₹ 28.1 Lakh *
BMW R 1200 RS
BMW R 1200 RS
₹ 15.55 - 16.55 Lakh *
BMW S 1000 XR
BMW S 1000 XR
₹ 17.9 - 20.5 Lakh *
BMW R 1250 RT
BMW R 1250 RT
₹ 22.5 Lakh *
BMW K 1600 GTL
BMW K 1600 GTL
₹ 29.3 Lakh *
View More
x
Renault Triber AMT Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.18 Lakh
Renault Triber AMT Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.18 Lakh
Lockdown 4.0: Inter-State Movement Of Passenger Vehicles Allowed
Lockdown 4.0: Inter-State Movement Of Passenger Vehicles Allowed
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350, BS6 Bullet 350 Prices Hiked
BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350, BS6 Bullet 350 Prices Hiked
Select your City
or select from popular cities