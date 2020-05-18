BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR Launch Date Revealed

The BMW F 900 R and the BMW F 900 XR motorcycles will be launched in India on May 21, 2020. BMW Motorrad is keen on strengthening its middleweight range in India and these two motorcycles could very serve that purpose. The F 900 R is a naked middleweight roadster with oodles of road presence and a muscular design while the BMW F 900 XR is a middleweight sport tourer. Both motorcycles are built on the same platform and get the same engine with same specifications as well. The motorcycles are of course different in terms of design and offer different riding dynamics.

(The BMWF 900 R gets the same cycle part as the F 900 XR)

We expect BMW Motorrad India to position the BMW F 900 R below the F 900 XR. BMW hasn't had a naked middleweight in India till now and this could be a good opportunity for the company to take on rivals like the Ducati Monster 821 and the Kawasaki Z900. In terms of engine specifications, it matches up to the KTM 790 Duke as well. We expect the F 900 R to be priced at about ₹ 11 lakh or so. It would be a pleasant surprise BMW prices it even more competitively. On the other hand, the BMW F 900 XR could be priced at around ₹ 12 lakh or so.

(The BMW F 900 XR does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.7 seconds)

The BMW F 900 R shares its engine with the F 900 XR. Both motorcycles get an 895 cc parallel-twin engine which is essentially a bored out version of the 853 cc parallel-twin that does duty on the BMW F 850 GS and the F 750 GS. On the F 900 R and XR, it has a bigger 86 mm bore, with stroke remaining the same at 77 mm. The motor puts out 105 bhp at 8,500 rpm, with peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The new engine has two balancer shafts to keep vibrations in check and it is a load-bearing member as well.

The cycle parts on the BMW F 900 R and BMW F 900 XR are the same as well. The front end gets 43 mm gold-finished upside down forks and a 17-inch die-cast Aluminium wheel wrapped in 120/70 XR 17 rubber. At the rear is also a 17-inch die-cast Aluminium wheel wrapped in thicker 180/55 ZR 17 rubber. The rear end is suspended on a hydraulically adjustable monoshock. The front suspension gets a travel of 135 mm while the rear gets a travel of 170 mm.

